Zacks.com featured highlights include Universal Health Services, Pinnacle West Capital and Methanex

Chicago, IL – February 3, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, Pinnacle West Capital Corp. PNW and Methanex Corp. MEOH.

3 Sales Growth Stocks to Bet On for Robust Returns in 2026

February has just started, and if you haven't yet taken stock of your portfolio and made targeted adjustments aimed at improving risk-adjusted returns, now is the time. Several forces that defined 2025 continue to steer markets — sustained optimism around AI, the Federal Reserve's policy path and persistent geopolitical and tariff-related uncertainties. With signals often conflicting and headlines driving short-term swings, retail investors can benefit most from a disciplined approach — reassessing allocations, tightening risk controls and ensuring the portfolio remains aligned with long-term goals.

Hence, the traditional method of choosing stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Universal Health Services, Inc., Pinnacle West Capital Corp. and Methanex Corp. are worth considering.

Sales growth is one of the clearest indicators of a company's underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be influenced by accounting choices or short-term cost cuts, revenue reflects real demand for a firm's products and services. Consistent top-line expansion often points to gaining market share, a growing customer base, or successful entry into new markets. Strong revenue trends can also offer an early read on future earnings potential, as higher volumes improve operating leverage and support sustained long-term value creation.

Still, sales figures matter most in context. Benchmarking growth against peers, industry cycles and the broader economic backdrop helps distinguish durable strength from a temporary lift. Companies that can grow through different conditions tend to generate more dependable cash flows, giving management room to reinvest, fund strategic initiatives and protect balance sheet quality without overrelying on debt. Tracking these patterns can help investors spot businesses with resilient competitive advantages and a longer runway for expansion.

3 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Buy

King of Prussia, PA-based Universal Health Services owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS' range of services includes general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services and/or behavioral health services.

Universal Health Services' expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 5.2%. UHS carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Pinnacle West Capital provides electricity services (wholesale or retail) in the state of Arizona through its subsidiaries. PNW is involved in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity from coal, nuclear, gas, oil and solar.

Pinnacle West Capital's expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 4.6%. PNW currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in Vancouver, Canada, Methanex is the world's largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America. MEOH purchases methanol from others under contract and on the spot market to meet customer requirements.

MEOH's sales are expected to rise 9.8% in 2026. Methanex carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2826858/3-sales-growth-stocks-to-bet-on-for-robust-returns-in-2026

