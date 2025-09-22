Zacks.com featured highlights include Universal Health Services, Methanex, Arista Networks, Voya Financial and Maximus

For Immediate Release

5 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Overcome Macro Challenges

Markets started 2025 on a positive note but have since faced considerable volatility. Tariff-related headwinds and geopolitical uncertainty persist, yet the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut signals a softening labor market and the inflationary effects of trade policies. The central bank hinted at two more rate cuts before the year's end. Given this macroeconomic backdrop, choosing the correct stocks remains challenging for retail investors.

Therefore, sales growth provides a more dependable lens for evaluating stocks than traditional earnings-focused metrics. Hence, stocks such as Universal Health Services Inc., Methanex Corp.,Arista Networks, Inc., Voya Financial Inc. and Maximus, Inc. are worth considering for investment.

When evaluating a company, sales growth is often given a preference over earnings. Consistent sales growth reflects the actual demand for a company's products or services. Focusing on sales also offers investors greater visibility into the durability of a company's business model. The company that can expand its top line during periods of economic stress signals pricing power, competitive advantages and the ability to capture market share.

On the other hand, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them less indicative of a company's underlying trajectory.

Moreover, sustained sales growth often translates into stronger and more predictable cash flows, providing management with the financial flexibility to reinvest in innovation, expand into new markets or return capital to shareholders, all without excessive reliance on debt. Robust cash reserves and steady cash flow provide companies with the flexibility to weather challenges, pursue growth opportunities and sustain operational stability even in uncertain conditions.

5 Stocks with Attractive Sales Growth to Buy

King of Prussia, PA-based Universal Health Services owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and radiation oncology centers. UHS operates more than 350 inpatient acute care hospitals and 60 outpatient and other facilities across 39 states, Washington, DC, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

UHS' expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 8.5%. Universal Health Services carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Methanex, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a leading global supplier of methanol. MEOH has production sites in New Zealand, the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Egypt, Canada and Chile.

Methanex's expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 5.6%. PGR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Arista provides cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. At the core of ANET's cloud networking solutions is the Linux-based Extensible Operating System.

Arista's sales are expected to jump 25.4% in 2025. ANET carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in New York, Voya Financial operates as a retirement, investment and employee benefits company. VOYA offers products and services through financial intermediaries, independent producers, affiliated advisors and dedicated sales specialists.

Voya Financial's expected sales growth for 2025 is 16.1%. VOYA, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Reston, VA-based Maximus operates government health and human services programs globally. MMS has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner to governments worldwide, delivering cost-effective, scalable solutions in health and human services.

Maximus' sales are expected to grow 2.7% in fiscal 2025. MMS sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

