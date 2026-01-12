Zacks.com featured highlights include TripAdvisor, Marathon Petroleum and J.B. Hunt Transport Services

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 12, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP, Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy for Solid Returns

As 2026 has just begun, it's the right time to review your portfolio and make adjustments to generate robust returns. Some of the major factors of 2025 have been carried forward to this year, including AI sector optimism, the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance, geopolitical concerns and tariffs. Amid such a backdrop, it's challenging for retail investors to interpret market signals and generate solid returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as TripAdvisor Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services are worth considering for investment.

Brokers form informed views on companies by engaging directly with senior management, rigorously analyzing public disclosures and actively participating in earnings calls. Their broad sector expertise helps them assess a company's fundamentals within the bigger economic and competitive backdrop, adding useful context for how the stock might perform.

When a broker upgrades a stock, it's usually prompted by new information, which may not be publicly available. Because brokers refresh their models using updated guidance, channel checks and revised assumptions, an upgrade can sometimes signal a potential inflection point before it's fully reflected in broader market consensus.

Still, a broker upgrade is only one data point, not a decision-making anchor. Sustainable long-term returns typically come from weighing multiple inputs, including business quality, valuation, industry dynamics and investors risk tolerance and portfolio constraints.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider

Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world. TRIP provides a platform for users to share reviews, ratings and opinions on hotels, destinations, attractions and restaurants.

TripAdvisor's 2026 earnings are expected to soar 35.1% year over year. TRIP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Marathon Petroleum, based in Findlay, OH, is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. MPC operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Midstream and Renewable Diesel.

MPC's 2026 earnings are projected to surge 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Petroleum, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed an 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Lowell, AR, J.B. Hunt Transport is a provider of a wide range of transportation, brokerage and delivery services to a diverse group of customers through the United States, Canada and Mexico. JBHT's business operations are primarily organized in five business segments — JBI, Dedicated Contract Services, FMS, JBT and Integrated Capacity Solutions.

J.B. Hunt Transport's 2026 earnings are expected to rise 18.2% year over year. JBHT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2814841/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-to-buy-for-solid-returns-in-2026

