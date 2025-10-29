Zacks.com featured highlights include Stride, Ralph Lauren, Encompass Health and Boot Barn

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 29, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Stride, Inc. LRN, Ralph Lauren Corp. RL, Encompass Health Corp. EHC and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. BOOT.

4 Stocks with Strong Interest Coverage Ratios to Buy Now

U.S. equities surged to fresh record highs as renewed optimism over trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing lifted investor sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 337.47 points, or 0.71%, to close at 47,544.59, while the S&P 500 advanced 1.23% to 6,875.16. The Nasdaq Composite led the rally, jumping 1.86% to 23,637.46. Market participants also turned their attention to monetary policy developments, with the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting kicking off.

As interest rate decisions come into sharper focus, the interest coverage ratio — a key measure of a company’s ability to meet its debt obligations — gains renewed importance. A higher ratio signals that a company is more capable of meeting its financial commitments.

Relying solely on stock price movements without understanding the company’s fundamentals can cause investors to lose money. Investors must carefully review a company's financial health to make informed decisions, especially in today’s unpredictable market. While sales and earnings are often the go-to metrics, they can sometimes be misleading and may not show whether a company has the financial strength to cover its obligations. This is where the coverage ratio holds the key.

Stride, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., Encompass Health Corp. and Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. boast impressive interest coverage ratios.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay interest charges on its debt.

Debt, which is crucial to financing operations for the majority of companies, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profitability of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.

Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

The interest coverage ratio suggests how many times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm has for paying interest.

An interest coverage ratio lower than 1 suggests that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

Here are four of the 20 stocks that qualified the screening:

Stride, a technology-based education company, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. LRN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 98.7%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stride’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 10.7% and 8.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has soared 67.6% in the past year.

Ralph Lauren, a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8.5%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 7% and 21.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has advanced 65.8% in the past year.

Encompass Health Corporation, the largest owner and operator of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of A. EHC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Encompass Health Corporation’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 10.3% and 19%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has risen 27.2% in the past year.

Boot Barn Holdings, the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.7%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Boot Barn Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 13.4% and 12.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has rallied 56.2% in the past year.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and back test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2778791/4-stocks-with-strong-interest-coverage-ratios-to-buy-now

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stride, Inc. (LRN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Encompass Health Corporation (EHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.