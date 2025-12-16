Zacks.com featured highlights include StoneCo, General Motors, Enersys, Deutsche, Keros

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 16, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like StoneCo STNE, General Motors Co. GM, Enersys ENS, Deutsche Bank DB and Keros Therapeutics KROS.

Buy These 5 Best Value Stocks to Boost Your Portfolio in December

There are several different ways to find value stocks. Among these, the most popular are the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) and price-to-sales ratio (P/S). However, investors often overlook the price-to-book ratio (P/B ratio), which though used less often, is an easy-to-use valuation tool for identifying low-priced stocks with great returns.

The P/B ratio is calculated as below:

P/B ratio = market capitalization/book value of equity.

The P/B ratio helps identify low-priced stocks with high growth prospects. StoneCo, General Motors Co., Enersys, Deutsche Bank and Keros Therapeutics are some such stocks.

Now, let us understand the concept of book value.

What is Book Value?

There are several ways in which book value can be defined. Book value is the total value that would be left over, according to the company’s balance sheet, if it went bankrupt immediately. In other words, this is what shareholders would theoretically receive if a company liquidates all its assets after paying off all its liabilities.

It is calculated by subtracting total liabilities from the total assets of a company. In most cases, this equates to common stockholders’ equity on the balance sheet. However, depending on the company’s balance sheet, intangible assets should also be subtracted from total assets to determine book value.

Understanding P/B Ratio

By comparing the book value of equity to its market price, we get an idea of whether a company is under- or overpriced. Like P/E or P/S ratios, it is always better to compare the P/B ratio within industries.

A P/B ratio of less than one means that the stock is trading at less than its book value or the stock is undervalued and, therefore, a good buy. Conversely, a stock with a ratio greater than one can be interpreted as being overvalued or relatively expensive.

For example, a stock with a P/B ratio of 2 means that we pay $2 for every $1 of book value. Thus, the higher the P/B, the more expensive the stock.

But there is a warning. A P/B ratio of less than one can also mean that the company is earning weak or even negative returns on its assets or that the assets are overstated. In such a case, the stock should be shunned because it may be destroying shareholder value. Conversely, the stock’s price may be significantly high — thereby pushing the P/B ratio to more than one — in the likely case that it has become a takeover target, a good enough reason to own the stock.

Moreover, the P/B ratio is not without limitations. It is useful for businesses like finance, investments, insurance and banking or manufacturing companies with many liquid/tangible assets on the books. However, it can be misleading for firms with significant R&D expenditure, high debt, service companies, or those with negative earnings.

In any case, the ratio is not particularly relevant as a standalone number. One should analyze other ratios like P/E, P/S and debt to equity before arriving at a reasonable investment decision.

5 Low Price-to-Book Stocks

Here are five of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

StoneCo provides financial technology solutions. The company offers an end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online and mobile channels. StoneCo is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

STNE has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. STNE has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 30.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Detroit, General Motors is one of the world’s largest automakers. General Motors, along with its strategic partners, produces, sells and services cars, trucks and parts under four core brands — Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac. General Motors assembles passenger cars, crossover vehicles, light trucks, sport utility vehicles, vans and other vehicles. GM has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 8.5%.

General Motors currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A.

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, EnerSys manufactures, markets and distributes various industrial batteries worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank of #2.

ENS has a Value Score of B and a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 15.0%.

Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, also called Deutsche Bank AG, is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in the world, as measured by total assets. It offers a wide variety of investment, financial and related products and services. Per the restructuring plan announced in July 2019, Deutsche Bank operates through the following reporting segments.

Deutsche Bank presently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. The company has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 26.04%

Lexington, MA-based Keros Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech making novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders.

Keros Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. KROS has a projected 3-5-year EPS growth rate of 36.5%.

