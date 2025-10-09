Zacks.com featured highlights include StoneCo, Garmin, Assurant, VICI Properties and Duke Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 9, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are StoneCo Ltd. STNE, Garmin Ltd. GRMN, Assurant Inc. AIZ, VICI Properties Inc. VICI and Duke Energy Corp. DUK.

5 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth as Markets Touch Record Highs

Markets opened in 2025 on a strong note but soon encountered heightened volatility. Tariffs and geopolitical uncertainty persist, while the Federal Reserve's rate cut reflects a cooling labor market and rising inflation from trade policies. The Fed also signaled two additional cuts before the end of the year. Amid these developments, markets are touching record highs, driven by investor optimism. Therefore, picking the right stocks remains challenging for retail investors.

Sales growth provides a more dependable lens for evaluating stocks compared to earnings-focused metrics. Hence, stocks such as StoneCo Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Assurant Inc., VICI Properties Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. are worth buying.

When assessing a company, sales growth is generally given a preference over earnings. Steady sales growth indicates the actual demand for a company's products or services. Focusing on sales also offers investors greater visibility into the durability of a company's business model. The company that can expand its top line during periods of economic stress signals pricing power, competitive advantages and the ability to capture market share.

Meanwhile, earnings can be distorted by one-off charges, cost-cutting, accounting adjustments or temporary margin expansions, making them less indicative of a company's underlying trajectory.

Also, constant sales growth often translates into stronger and more predictable cash flows, providing management with the financial flexibility to reinvest in innovation, expand into new markets or return capital to shareholders, all without excessive reliance on debt. Robust cash reserves and steady cash flow provide companies with the flexibility to counter challenges, pursue growth opportunities and maintain operational stability even in uncertain times.

5 Stocks with Robust Sales Growth to Bet On

StoneCo, a Brazilian fintech company, provides payment, digital banking and credit solutions to merchants and partners across in-store, online and mobile channels. STNE's products are distributed mainly through proprietary and franchised Stone Hubs, offering localized sales and support.

STNE's expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 9.8%. StoneCo sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Garmin, headquartered in Schaffhausen, Switzerland, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a range of wireless devices globally. GRMN distributes its products through independent retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as its online store.

Garmin's expected sales growth rate for 2025 is 12.3%. GRMN currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Based in New York, Assurant is a global provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets, protecting where people live and the goods they buy. AIZ reports through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing.

Assurant's sales are expected to jump 5.7% in 2025. AIZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Based in New York, VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust engaged in the business of owning and acquiring gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. VICI's geographically diverse portfolio comprises approximately 127 million square feet of space, encompassing around 60,300 hotel rooms and more than 500 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks.

VICI Properties' expected sales growth for 2025 is 4%. VIVI, at present, carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Charlotte, NC-based Duke Energy is a diversified energy company. DUK operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure.

Duke Energy's sales are expected to grow 4.6% in 2025. DUK carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

