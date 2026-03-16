Zacks.com featured highlights include SK Telecom, PCB Bancorp, Apple Hospitality REIT, Genesco and First American Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 16, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM, PCB Bancorp PCB, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. APLE, Genesco Inc. GCO and First American Financial Corp. FAF.

5 Undervalued Price-to-Sales Stocks with Solid Upside Potential

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying opportunities with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.

In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company's market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.

If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd., PCB Bancorp, Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc., Genesco Inc. and First American Financial Corp. are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 19 stocks that qualified the screening:

SK Telecom offers a compelling investment case as South Korea's leading telecom operator with strong cash flows and growing exposure to next-generation technologies. The company benefits from a dominant mobile subscriber base and nationwide 5G infrastructure, providing stable recurring revenues. Beyond telecom, SK Telecom is expanding into AI, cloud, digital platforms and enterprise solutions, creating new long-term growth drivers. Its investments in hyperscale AI models and digital ecosystems could unlock additional monetization opportunities.

Combined with a relatively attractive valuation and consistent dividend payouts, SK Telecom provides a mix of defensive telecom stability and upside from emerging AI-driven services. SKM currently sports a Zacks Rank 1 and has a Value Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Los Angeles-based PCB Bancorp serves as the holding company for PCB Bank, offering a range of banking products and services tailored to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals and professionals in Southern California. Its offerings include demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits and certificates of deposit.

PCB Bancorp also provides specialized services, such as trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay, zero-balance accounts and sweep accounts. The company's strategic expansion and branch network optimization position it for sustained balance sheet growth and strong financial performance. PCB has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Apple Hospitality is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns the largest and most diverse portfolio of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. The company offers a fundamentally sound lodging REIT story built on portfolio quality, brand alignment and disciplined execution. It owns a geographically diversified collection of room-focused hotels affiliated with leading brands, giving it broad exposure to leisure, corporate and group demand.

Management has demonstrated prudent capital allocation through selective acquisitions, timely dispositions and consistent reinvestment to keep properties competitive. A flexible balance sheet and ample liquidity provide resilience across cycles. While recent demand softness weighed on performance, leisure trends remain supportive and operational agility positions the portfolio to benefit as business travel normalizes, supporting long-term cash flow stability and shareholder returns. APLE has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

Nashville, TN-based Genesco presents a potential turnaround investment in the specialty footwear retail space. The company operates well-known banners such as Journeys, Schuh and Johnston & Murphy, targeting youth and premium footwear segments across North America and the UK. Its strategy centers on strengthening digital channels, optimizing the store base and driving growth in its core Journeys business, which remains the primary revenue contributor.

E-commerce expansion and omnichannel capabilities are helping offset pressures in traditional retail. With improving operating performance and disciplined cost management, Genesco offers upside potential if sales momentum and margin recovery continue, though consumer demand volatility remains a key risk. GCO has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

First American Financial presents a solid investment case supported by its leadership in the U.S. title insurance market and strong pricing power in a concentrated industry. The company is focused on expanding its core title insurance and settlement services business while strengthening distribution relationships and broadening its international footprint. Strategic acquisitions and investments in technology, data and AI are enhancing efficiency and expanding its title plant coverage, positioning the company well for the next real estate cycle.

Additionally, consistent shareholder returns through dividends and share repurchases, supported by a high-quality investment portfolio and improving profitability, make the stock attractive for long-term investors seeking stability and income. FAF currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank of 2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2884023/5-undervalued-price-to-sales-stocks-with-solid-upside-potential

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

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SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (SKM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Genesco Inc. (GCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PCB Bancorp (PCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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