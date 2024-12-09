Zacks.com featured highlights include Sezzle, Impinj and ZIM Integrated Shipping

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 9, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Impinj, Inc. PI and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ZIM.

3 Momentum Anomaly Picks as Labor Market Concerns Increase Volatility

The broader U.S. equity markets have witnessed significant volatility over the past few trading days as concerns regarding the labor market conditions amid potential policy shifts under the new administration took center stage. The markets were further weighed down by apprehensions about the pace of interest rate cuts as healthy economic growth offered some leeway to go slow on the proposed monetary easing. With key U.S. employment data scheduled for release today, markets have taken a hit after scripting record-high tallies on tech-sector resurgence.

Although the economy is likely to have added about 214,000 jobs in November based on consensus estimates, the exact figure could offer better insight into the Federal Reserve’s next policy moves. Amid the uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks like Sezzle Inc., Impinj, Inc. and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three stocks out of eight that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Sezzle is a technology-enabled payments firm offering payment solutions in-store and at online retail stores and through proprietary payment solutions that connect consumers with merchants. The stock has skyrocketed 3231.4% in the past year but declined 10.1% in the past week. Sezzle has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Seattle, WA, Impinj operates a cloud connectivity platform that wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach to a host item and include a number to identify the item. The stock has rallied 109.9% in the past year but declined 7.1% in the past week. Impinj has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Haifa, Israel, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company offering container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides customers with innovative seaborne transportation and logistics services. The stock has surged 186% in the past year but declined 6.7% in the past week. ZIM has a Momentum Score of A.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2380123/3-momentum-anomaly-picks-as-labor-market-concerns-increase-volatility

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Today: Profiting from The Future’s Brightest Energy Source

The demand for electricity is growing exponentially. At the same time, we’re working to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels like oil and natural gas. Nuclear energy is an ideal replacement.

Leaders from the US and 21 other countries recently committed to TRIPLING the world’s nuclear energy capacities. This aggressive transition could mean tremendous profits for nuclear-related stocks – and investors who get in on the action early enough.

Our urgent report, Atomic Opportunity: Nuclear Energy's Comeback, explores the key players and technologies driving this opportunity, including 3 standout stocks poised to benefit the most.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.