Zacks.com featured highlights include Sezzle, Dycom Industries, Tutor Perini, Limbach and Northrim BanCorp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 13, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Sezzle Inc. SEZL, Dycom Industries Inc. DY, Tutor Perini Corp. TPC, Limbach Holdings Inc. LMB and Northrim BanCorp Inc. NRIM.

5 Stocks with Recent Price Strength Amid Wall Street Rally

U.S. stock markets are back on a northward trajectory after witnessing volatility in the last couple of months. The broad-market benchmark — the S&P 500 — is hovering around its all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the blue-chip Dow have also been in positive territory year to date.

The ongoing trade and tariff-related negotiations between the United States and China, stability in the U.S. labor market and a systematically declining inflation rate have bolstered market participants' sentiment in risky assets like equities.

Consequently, a handful of stocks have shown price strength. We have primarily targeted stocks that have recently been on a bull run. Such stocks have a high chance of carrying the momentum forward.

Five such stocks are — Sezzle Inc., Dycom Industries Inc., Tutor Perini Corp., Limbach Holdings Inc. and Northrim BanCorp Inc..

If a stock is continuously witnessing an uptrend, there must be a solid reason or it would have probably crashed. So, looking at stocks capable of beating the benchmark that they have set for themselves seems rational.

However, recent price strength alone cannot create magic. Therefore, other relevant parameters are needed to create a successful investment strategy.

Here's how you should create the screen to shortlist the current as well as the potential winners.

Let's discuss five out of these nine stocks here:

Sezzle operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. SEZL provides its proprietary payments solution in-store and at online retail stores that connect consumers with merchants.

SEZL also offers the Sezzle Platform, which provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale, allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time.

The stock price of Sezzle has jumped 35.7% in the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 76.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has improved 46.6% over the last 60 days.

Dycom Industries reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter of fiscal 2026. Contract revenues and adjusted earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line grew 10.2% year over year, driven by strong contributions from AT&T and all other customers. DY is benefiting from the execution of fiber-to-the-home programs, maintenance and operations services, and contributions from fiber infrastructure projects for hyperscalers.

Owing to the favorable demand outlook and the upbeat fiscal first-quarter results, DY raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026. Although customer concentration and tariff-related uncertainties may pose risks to project costs and planning, the tailwinds for DY are expected to counter the risks to a great extent.

The stock price of Dycom Industries has climbed 20.3% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of 13.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 0.6% over the last 30 days.

Tutor Perini provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. TPC operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment is engaged in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure.

The Building segment of TPC offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology.

The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. TPC's Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations.

The stock price of Tutor Perini has surged 12.8% in the past four weeks. It has an expected earnings growth rate of more than 100% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach Holdings operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. LMB operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. LMB is engaged in construction and renovation projects that primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

LMB also provides critical system repair, MEP infrastructure projects, maintenance contracts, building automation upgrades, data-driven insights, and program management services.

The stock price of Limbach Holdings has advanced 10.8% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 21.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 27.2% over the last 60 days.

Northrim BanCorp operates as a commercial bank providing commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. NRIM operates through three segments: Community Banking, Home Mortgage Lending, and Specialty Finance.

NRIM offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

NRIM also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short and medium-term working capital.

The stock price of Northrim BanCorp has risen 4.9% over the past four weeks. The company has expected earnings growth of 45.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20% over the last 30 days.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2495945/5-stocks-with-recent-price-strength-amid-wall-street-rally

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Northrim BanCorp Inc (NRIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sezzle Inc. (SEZL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.