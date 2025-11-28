Zacks.com featured highlights include Sanmina

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like Sanmina Corp. SANM

The Best Momentum Stocks to Buy in December

The artificial intelligence bulls stepped back into the market on Monday, after they began testing the waters on Friday following the rapid pullback. The bulls are currently attempting to push the Nasdaq back above its 50-day moving average heading into December.

The recent movement highlights why investors should always remain exposed to the stock market since no one can call a top or bottom in real time. The bullish pillars of strong earnings growth and projected Fed interest rate cuts remain firmly in place.

This backdrop is why investors might want to start buying stocks again, blocking out some of the noise that can cause panic selling (or buying).

That said, it’s likely best to search for stocks that have already proven they can thrive in the 2025 market environment since it doesn’t seem like it’s wise to start testing beaten-down stocks just yet.

The momentum stocks the screen puts on your radar have also experienced strong upward earnings revisions activity, earning them a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) heading into December and 2026.

The screen is simple, yet powerful. Here is one of the seven stocks that made it through this week's screen…

Buy Soaring Tech Manufacturing Stock SANM for AI-Boosted Growth

Sanmina Corp. is an a leading integrated manufacturing tech solutions firm. SANM provides integrated manufacturing services for OEMs across communications, medical, automotive, cloud computing, and beyond. The company completed its acquisition of the ZT Systems data center infrastructure manufacturing business from AMD (AMD) in late October.

The deals “positions Sanmina as a leader in the Cloud and AI end-market, enabling the company to further capitalize on significant growth opportunities.” SANM posted another beat-and-raise quarter in early November (Q4 FY25), with sales up over 7% and its adjusted earnings climbing 14% YoY.

Sanmina’s upward earnings revisions earn the stock a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its revenue is projected to skyrocket 72% in FY26 and 14% in FY27 to help boost its adjusted earnings by 60% and 19%, respectively. The company’s FY26 EPS estimate skyrocketed 39% since its release, with its FY27 estimate 43% higher.

The company is upbeat about its 2026 outlook, with its legacy business remaining strong, “driven by demand from new and existing customers across our diversified portfolio.” On top of that, Sanmina’s “acquisition of ZT Systems is transformative, increasing our scale and expanding our capabilities, enabling us to capitalize on significant growth opportunities in the Cloud and AI end-market.”

SANM stock has soared 100% in 2025 to help it climb 560% in the past decade to outpace the Tech sector’s 405%. The tech manufacturer trades roughly 12% below its average Zacks price target and its early November peaks.

Get the rest of the stocks on this list and start looking for the newest companies that fit these criteria. It's easy to do. And it could help you find your next big winner. Start screening for these companies today with a free trial to the Research Wizard. You can do it.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:

https://www.zacks.com/commentary/2795601/the-best-momentum-stocks-to-buy-in-december

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.