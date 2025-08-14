Zacks.com featured highlights include Ralph Lauren, CommScope and Barrick Mining

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 14, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Ralph Lauren Corp. RL, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM and Barrick Mining Corp. B.

Buy These Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings for Solid Returns

Stock markets have been experiencing significant volatility of late. This is largely because of lingering tariff-related headwinds. These concerns include expectations of economic slowdown and rising inflation. In such an uncertain environment, retail investors face significant challenges in selecting the right stocks and achieving strong returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks like Ralph Lauren Corp., CommScope Holding Company, Inc. and Barrick Mining Corp. are worth considering.

As brokers directly communicate with top management, they have more insight into what is happening in a particular company. They assess a company's publicly available documents and even attend conference calls. Brokers have a better understanding of the overall sector and industry. They place company fundamentals against the current economic backdrop to determine how a particular stock will fare as an investment.

When brokers upgrade a stock, one can easily rely on their judgment. Yet, depending on broker upgrades is not enough to build your investment portfolio. A few other factors should be taken into account to ensure steady returns.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Bet on

New York-based Ralph Lauren is a major designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia and internationally. RL offers products in the apparel, footwear, accessories, home furnishings and other licensed product categories.

Ralph Lauren's fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to rise 18.2% year over year. RL, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

CommScope Holding, based in Hickory, NC, is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions. Since its inception in 1976, COMM has created a niche market for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration.

COMM's 2025 earnings are projected to surge 4333.3% on a year-over-year basis. CommScope Holding, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 16.7% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Toronto, Canada, Barrick Mining is among the largest gold mining companies in the world. B has many advanced exploration and development projects located across five continents.

Barrick Mining's 2025 earnings are expected to jump 55.6% year over year. B, presently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 5.9% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

