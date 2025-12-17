Zacks.com featured highlights include QuantumScape, Adobe and Silicon Laboratories

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 17, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are QuantumScape Corp. QS, Adobe Inc. ADBE and Silicon Laboratories Inc. SLAB.

QuantumScape & 2 Stocks Set for Earnings Acceleration in 2026

As we approach 2026, analysts might concentrate on companies with steady earnings growth as an indicator of ongoing profitability. However, it’s wise to pay attention to stocks showing earnings acceleration, since this trend more strongly influences stock prices. This is because numerous studies show that stocks often experience an earnings boost before their stock value increases.

In this context, QuantumScape Corp., Adobe Inc. and Silicon Laboratories Inc. are showcasing impressive earnings acceleration.

What is Earnings Acceleration?

Earnings acceleration is the incremental growth in a company’s earnings per share (EPS). In other words, if a company’s quarter-over-quarter earnings growth rate increases within a stipulated time frame, it can be called earnings acceleration.

In the case of earnings growth, you pay for something that is already reflected in the stock price. However, earnings acceleration helps spot stocks that haven’t yet caught the attention of investors and, once secured, will invariably lead to a rally in the share price. This is because earnings acceleration considers both the direction and magnitude of growth rates.

An increasing percentage of earnings growth means that the company is fundamentally sound and has been on the right track for a considerable period. Meanwhile, a sideways percentage of earnings growth indicates a period of consolidation or slowdown, while a decelerating percentage of earnings growth may drag prices down.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,735 stocks to only 48. Here are the top three stocks:

QuantumScape

QuantumScape develops solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications in the United States. Its expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 16%. Currently, QS has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Adobe

Adobe is a global technology company offering digital media tools for creating, publishing, and promoting content. Adobe has a Zacks Rank #3. ADBE’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 12.6%.

Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories is a fabless semiconductor company providing analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions globally. SLAB currently has a Zacks Rank #3. Its expected earnings growth rate for next year is 197.8%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2805213/quantumscape-and-2-stocks-set-for-earnings-acceleration-in-2026

