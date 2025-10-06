Zacks.com featured highlights include Public Service Enterprise Group, Genpact, The Progressive, Exelon and Butterfly Network

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 6, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Public Service Enterprise Group PEG, Genpact G, The Progressive PGR, Exelon EXC and Butterfly Network BFLY.

Bet On 5 Top-Ranked Stocks with Rising P/E

Investors often opt for the stock-picking approach that involves stocks with a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. This strategy is based on the notion that the lower the P/E ratio is, the higher the stock value. The reasoning behind this is straightforward — when a stock's current market price does not adequately reflect its higher earnings, it suggests potential for growth.

But there is more to this whole P/E story. Because not only low P/E, stocks with a rising P/E can also fetch strong returns. In this regard, investors can bet on the likes of Public Service Enterprise Group, Genpact, The Progressive, Exelon and Butterfly Network.

Rising P/E: A Useful Tool

The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, a stock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.

Suppose an investor wants to buy a stock with a P/E ratio of 30. This means that he is willing to shell out $30 for only $1 worth of earnings, as he expects earnings of the company to rise at a faster pace in the future, owing to strong fundamentals.

So, if the P/E of a stock is rising steadily, it means that investors are assured of its inherent strength and expect some strong positives out of it.

Also, studies have revealed that stocks have seen their P/E ratios jump over 100% from their breakout point in the cycle. So, if you can pick stocks early in their breakout cycle, you can end up seeing considerable gains.

Here are five out of the 20 stocks:

Public Service Enterprise Group: The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)diversified energy company consists primarily of a regulated electric and gas utility and a nuclear generation business.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of PEG is 1.63%.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of PEG is 1.63%.

Genpact: The Zacks Rank #2 company manages business processes for companies around the world.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of G is 5.15%.

The Progressive: The Zacks Rank #2 company is a leading independent agency writer of private passenger auto coverage and has been the market share leader for motorcycle products since 1998.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of PGR is 8.23%.

Exelon: The Zacks Rank #2 company is focused solely on transmission and distribution operations.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of EXC is 7.02%.

Butterfly Network: The Zacks Rank #2 company, through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip technology, is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions.

The average four-quarter earnings surprise of BFLY is 21.9%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com

