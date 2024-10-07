Zacks.com featured highlights include The Progressive, JD.com, Mission Produce and ProAssurance

For Immediate Release

As investors remain vigilant about the escalating conflict in the Middle East, uncertainty continues to dominate the market. The rise in the Cboe Volatility Index, often referred to as Wall Street's fear gauge, reflects this increased anxiety and doubt among investors.

Given this uncertainty, constructing a portfolio of low-beta stocks may be prudent. In this regard, stocks like The Progressive Corp., JD.com Inc, Mission Produce Inc. and ProAssurance Corp. are worth betting on.

What Are Low Beta Stocks?

Beta measures the volatility or risk of a particular asset compared to the market. In other words, beta measures the extent of a security’s price movement relative to the market. In this article, we are considering the S&P 500 as the market.

If a stock has a beta of 1, then the price of the stock will move with the market. So, the stock is more volatile than the market if its beta is more than 1. In the same way, the stock is not as volatile as the market if its beta is less than 1.

For example, if the market offers a return of 20%, a stock with a beta of 3 will return 60%, which is overwhelming. Similarly, when the market slips 20%, the stock will sink 60%, which is devastating.

Here are four among 12 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Progressive Corporation

By increasing the premiums, Progressive Corporation has successfully countered the challenges posed by high claims costs, leading to improved underwriting profitability. Despite the premium hikes, PGR has still been able to grow its customer base, which indicates strong demand and competitive positioning in the market.

JD.com

JD.com has grown from an online shopping platform to helping other businesses run more efficiently using its technology. The company is known for its supply chain and has become a leader in this space. JD.com is strongly committed to returning capital to shareholders, as reflected in its recent announcement of $5 billion in a new stock buyback program.

Mission Produce

As a global leader in the avocado industry, Mission Produce is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer demand for healthy eating. Avocados, rich in more than 20 vitamins and minerals, offer significant health benefits for the heart, skin and weight management, making them an increasingly popular choice among health-conscious consumers.

ProAssurance

ProAssurance has seen an increase in renewal pricing in its medical professional liability business, indicating that its pricing strategy is aligning with the rising costs of claims. Also, the company has a solid financial position, as evidenced by its balance sheet, which shows that more than 90% of its investment portfolio consists of investment-grade fixed maturities.

