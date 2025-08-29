Zacks.com featured highlights include Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier, Green Dot, The Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 29, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Precision Drilling PDS, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. GBX, Green Dot GDOT, The Mosaic Co. MOS and PagSeguro Digital PAGS.

5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks That Can Deliver Outsized Returns

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying opportunities with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.

In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company's market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.

If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.

Precision Drilling, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., Green Dot, The Mosaic Co. and PagSeguro Digital are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock's price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar's worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 25 stocks that qualified the screening:

Precision Drilling, an oilfield services company, provides onshore drilling, completion and production services to exploration and production firms in the oil, natural gas and geothermal sectors across North America and the Middle East. In the United States, the company has been focused on optimizing operational performance for its customers while seeking to improve field margins and cash flow generation.

Precision Drilling has a positive long-term outlook for U.S. drilling, supported by the expected launch of Gulf Coast LNG facilities and the completion of several major oil and gas mergers and acquisitions. The company's Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is driving stable returns for producers, leading to increased heavy oil drilling activity. Additionally, the imminent start-up of LNG Canada is expected to improve and stabilize natural gas prices, supporting more drilling in the Montney region. PDS has a Value Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Greenbrier is a leading international supplier of equipment and services to global freight transportation markets. The company's broad product lineup, extensive market relationships, supportive customer experience and deep commercial origination capabilities create a unique leadership position and enable ongoing success. These factors provide revenue visibility while supporting its profitable leasing business, which is growing through disciplined investments in leased railcar fleet and robust lease renewals.

Greenbrier is progressing well on its long-term goals. Management expects a sustained financial performance amid healthy market demand. GBX currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

Green Dot is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. It offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni-channel national distribution platform. Green Dot is a leader in prepaid cards and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), partnering with major companies like Walmart, Uber and Apple. Its asset-light model ensures high interchange fees and reduced reliance on interest income, keeping the balance sheet strong.

With low debt and significant cash reserves, Green Dot is well-positioned for growth initiatives. It is expanding its addressable market with the help of its BaaS account programs. Green Dot's long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. GDOT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. It was formed through the combination of the fertilizer businesses of agribusiness giant Cargill Incorporated and IMC Global Inc. Mosaic is the biggest integrated phosphate producer globally and is among the four largest potash producers in the world. The company is witnessing strong demand in its key markets. Farmer economics remain attractive in most global growing regions on strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather.

Mosaic continues to benefit from its extensive cost transformation work. The company is taking actions to cut costs amid a still challenging operating environment through its cost-cutting program, leading to an improvement in its operating cost structure. It is making progress in controlling its per-ton selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The company remains committed to carrying out investments with high returns and moderate capital expenditure. MOS currently has a Value Score of A and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

São Paulo, Brazil-based PagSeguro Digital offers a broad suite of financial and payment solutions tailored for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small to mid-sized businesses across Brazil and select international markets. Its offerings include digital banking, wire transfers, tax payments, ATM access, and POS and online payment tools. With a tech-driven, integrated ecosystem, PagSeguro delivers accessible services that support daily operations and drive business growth.

PAGS is strengthening its digital banking platform, expanding services for consumers and merchants, while adjusting credit offerings to manage funding cost pressures. Its shift toward secured lending reflects a disciplined, risk-aware strategy. With a focus on innovation, sustainable growth and prudent financial management, PagSeguro is well-positioned to seize long-term opportunities in Brazil's dynamic digital finance space. PAGS currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your trial to the Research Wizard today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2744419/5-low-price-to-sales-stocks-that-can-deliver-outsized-returns

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Mosaic Company (MOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (GBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.