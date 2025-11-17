Zacks.com featured highlights include Perimeter Solutions, Interface, Castle Biosciences and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 17, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Perimeter Solutions, Inc. PRM, Interface, Inc. TILE, Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. GLDD.

Forget the Fed: Bet on These 4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows

Investors are keeping a close watch on the Fed in recent times, as it prepares to decide on an interest rate cut. Eyes and ears will also be on indications of the Fed’s future course of action. However, instead of brooding too much on these, investors can benefit from stocks that are cash cows and offer higher returns.

Cash is the lifeblood of any business. It offers strength, vitality and flexibility to make investment decisions, and the fuel to run its growth engine. Moreover, cash shields a company from market turmoil and indicates that profits are being channeled in the right direction.

In this regard, stocks such as Perimeter Solutions, Inc., Interface, Inc., Castle Biosciences, Inc. and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. are worth buying.

One must go beyond profit numbers and look at a company’s efficiency in generating cash flows to invest in the right stocks. This is because even a profit-making company can have a dearth of cash flow and fail to meet its obligations. However, a company’s resiliency can be fairly judged when its efficacy in generating cash flows is assessed. This holds more relevance in the current context amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company’s net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company’s liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company’s future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management’s efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of six stocks that qualified the screening:

Perimeter Solutions is a manufacturer of firefighting products and lubricant additives. PRM’s Fire Safety business includes formulation and manufacturing of fire management products, along with services and pre-treatment solutions for managing wildland, military, industrial and municipal fires. PRM’s Oil Additives business produces phosphorous pentasulfide, utilized in the preparation of zinc dialkyldithiophosphate-based lubricant additives.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 10.9% over the past month to $1.22. PRM has a VGM Score of B.

Interface is a global flooring solutions provider, delivering a range of carpet tile and resilient flooring, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands, for both commercial and residential environments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interface’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward 8.8% to $1.85 per share in the past month. TILE has a VGM Score of A.

Castle Biosciences is a diagnostic company providing tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma, with R&D efforts targeting additional high-need conditions like moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Estimates for Castle Biosciences’ 2025 earnings have improved over the past month, depicting analysts’ optimism about the company’s prospects. Also, CSTL has a VGM Score of B.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean and renourish storm-damaged coastline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s 2025 earnings has been revised upward by 7.8% to $1.10 per share over the past month. GLDD has a VGM Score of A.

