Zacks.com featured highlights include Palantir Technologies, Brinker International and Carpenter Technology

Chicago, IL – February 26, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, Brinker International, Inc. EAT and Carpenter Technology Corp. CRS.

Palantir & 2 High-Momentum Stocks to Buy Now for Big Gains

Investors aiming for outsized returns should concentrate on Wall Street's strongest momentum names. To identify stocks with further upside, they can apply Richard Driehaus's celebrated "buy high and sell higher" strategy that secured his place on Barron's All-Century Team.

By applying the Driehaus strategy, Palantir Technologies Inc., Brinker International, Inc. and Carpenter Technology Corp. have emerged as strong momentum plays and attractive buying opportunities.

Understanding the Driehaus Approach

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said, "I would much rather invest in a stock that's increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that's already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around." In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors ("AAII") considered the 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus' philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 45 stocks:

Palantir

Palantir develops software platforms for intelligence agencies to support counterterrorism operations in the United States, the U.K., and abroad. Palantir has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Momentum Score of B.

The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for PLTR is 11.6%, on average.

Brinker International

Brinker International owns, operates, develops and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Brinker International has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Momentum Score of B.

The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for EAT is 8.2%, on average.

Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology manufactures and distributes specialty metals across the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and other global markets. Carpenter Technology has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Momentum Score of A.

The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for CRS is 9.2%, on average.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

