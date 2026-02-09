Zacks.com featured highlights include Owlet, Texas Capital, Western Digital and Brinker

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 9, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Owlet OWLT, Texas Capital Bancshares TCBI, Western Digital WDC and Brinker International EAT.

4 Top-Ranked Highly Efficient Stocks to Strengthen Portfolios in 2026

The efficiency ratio is an indication of a company’s financial health. It analyzes how efficiently a company uses its assets and liabilities internally.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

To that end, Owlet, Texas Capital Bancshares, Western Digital and Brinker International have made it through the screen process:

Here are the top four stocks that made it through the screen:

Owlet

Owlet provides a digital parenting platform that aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help them feel calmer and more confident. OWLT has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 87.8%.

Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancsharesis a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in five major metropolitan areas of TX: Dallas, Houston, Fort Worth, Austin and San Antonio. TCBI has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 15.1%.

Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading developer and manufacturer of data storage devices and solutions based on NAND flash and hard disk drive technologies. WDC has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 11.2%.

Brinker International

Brinker Internationalowns, operates, develops and franchises various restaurants under Chili’s Grill & Bar (Chili’s) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (Maggiano’s) brands. EAT has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 8.2%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2835769/4-top-ranked-highly-efficient-stocks-to-strengthen-portfolios-in-2026

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

