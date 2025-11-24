Zacks.com featured highlights include Orla Mining, FIGS and Compass Therapeutics

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, FIGS, Inc. FIGS and Compass Therapeutics, Inc. CMPX.

2025's Top 3 Breakout Stocks for Active Traders: Don't Miss Out

An active investing strategy focuses on identifying breakout stocks within a specific price range. Sell if the price drops below the lower boundary and hold onto the stock for gains if it surpasses the upper boundary.

To that end, Orla Mining Ltd., FIGS, Inc. and Compass Therapeutics, Inc. have been selected as today’s breakout stocks.

Zeroing in on Breakout Stocks

To pick a breakout stock, calculate support and resistance levels. A support level is the lower bound for stock movements, while a resistance level refers to the maximum price it trades at within a considerable period.

In other words, the demand for a stock is at its lowest at its support level, which means that most traders are willing to sell it. The majority of traders are willing to go long on the stock at the resistance level, meaning they would like to add it to their portfolio. The key to identifying breakout stocks is to zero in on those on the verge of a breakout or those that have just broken above the resistance level.

Has a Genuine Breakout Occurred?

The primary risk associated with such a strategy is that the decision to buy an apparent breakout candidate has been incorrectly timed. When a stock moves above the resistance level, it should be a highly prized commodity for traders. However, whether such a breakout is genuine is another matter altogether.

For a bona fide breakout, the stock’s earlier resistance barrier should become its new support level. This only happens if the established trading channel is tested by observing long-term price trends. The strength of the support and resistance levels can be ascertained only through such a study. Despite the risk of misidentification, correctly identifying such stocks can yield considerable returns, even at a price that may not seem attractive at first glance.

These criteria narrow the universe of more than 6,853 stocks to only 12. Here are the top three stocks:

Orla Mining

Orla Mining acquires, explores and develops mineral properties, focusing on gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. ORLA has an expected earnings growth rate of 212% for the current year. ORLA currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

FIGS

FIGS, with its subsidiary FIGS Canada, operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. FIGS has an expected earnings growth rate of 400% for the current year. FIGS currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of antibody-based therapeutics for various human diseases in the United States. CMPX has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.7% for the next quarter. CMPX currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

