Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, Micron Technology and Vertiv

Top 3 Profitable AI Buys for November, with NVIDIA Leading the Pack

Traditionally, November has been a strong month for the stock market, and artificial intelligence (AI) stocks in particular have been performing very well lately. This is because the AI market size is expected to reach US$1.68 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 36.89% from 2025, according to Statista.

But savvy investors must choose AI companies that generate solid returns after covering all operating and non-operating expenses. Therefore, it’s smarter to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money. Here, we use accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we pick the most effective and commonly used metric to measure a firm’s bottom-line performance.

To that end, NVIDIA Corp., Micron Technology, Inc. and Vertiv Holdings Co. have been selected as top profitable AI picks for November due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio Explained Simply

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

Here are three of the 23 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a global computing infrastructure company offering graphics, computing, and networking solutions. NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2. NVDA’s 12-month net profit margin is 52.4%.

Micron

Micron manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. Micron has a Zacks Rank #1. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 22.9% (read more: Micron or NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Looks Attractive and Worth a Buy?).

Vertiv

Vertiv designs and produces essential digital infrastructure technologies and lifecycle solutions for data centers, communication networks, and industrial settings worldwide. Vertiv has a Zacks Rank #1. The 12-month net profit margin of VRT is 10.7%.

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2783835/top-3-profitable-ai-buys-for-november-with-nvidia-leading-the-pack

