Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, Meta Platforms and Amazon.com

NVIDIA, Meta and Amazon: Top Momentum Plays in the Mag 7

Richard Driehaus has secured a spot on Barron’s All-Century Team through a strategy that employs the “buy high and sell higher" theory. It’s clearly a successful investment method that can be used to select top momentum stocks.

In pursuit of that goal, three of the magnificent 7 stocks, NVIDIA Corp., Meta Platforms, Inc. and Amazon.com, Inc., have been chosen as momentum stocks to monitor currently, employing the Driehaus strategy.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said, “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the percentage 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria before creating a portfolio following Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 13 stocks:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA, a company focused on computing infrastructure, offers solutions for graphics, computing, and networking within the United States, as well as in Singapore, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and other countries worldwide (read more: Can QUBT Become the Next NVIDIA, and Should You Buy the Stock?).

NVDA has a Zacks Rank 3 and a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for NVDA is 3.6%, on average (read more: NVIDIA Vs. CoreWeave: Which Stock Offers Greater AI Upside?).

Meta Platforms

Meta develops products that allow people to connect and share with friends and family using mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality and mixed reality headsets, augmented reality, and wearables globally.

META has a Zacks Rank 3 and a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for META is 20.5%, on average.

Amazon

Amazon sells consumer products, offers advertising, and provides subscription services through both online and physical stores in North America and around the world.

AMZN has a Zacks Rank 3 and a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for AMZN is 23%, on average.

