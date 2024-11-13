Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, Insulet and Howmet Aerospace

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 13, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Insulet Corp. PODD and Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM.

Buy Profitable S&P 500 Stocks as the Index Tops 6K

On Monday, the S&P 500 eclipsed the coveted 6,000 mark, banking on the post-election rally. Donald Trump’s election victory has raised hopes of lower corporate taxes and deregulation, which helped the market benchmark to scale upward. The recent interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve also boosted investors’ sentiment.

Thus, investors should make the most of the S&P 500’s upward trajectory by favoring profitable stocks over unprofitable ones. Investors should consider metrics like accounting ratios for performance assessment. We have selected the most successful and commonly used profitability ratio to evaluate a company’s performance.

To that end, NVIDIA Corp., Insulet Corp. and Howmet Aerospace Inc. have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio shows a company’s profitability level. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 35.

Here are three of the 35 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation leads in visual computing technologies and invented the graphic processing unit or GPU. The 12-month net profit margin of NVDA is 55%.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 116.9%. NVIDIA Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (read more: NVIDIA Tops $3.5T Milestone - Good Time to Buy NVDA Stock?).

Insulet

Insulet is a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. The 12-month net profit margin of PODD is 21.2%.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.7%. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace offers engineered solutions for customers in the transportation and aerospace industries. The 12-month net profit margin of HWM is 14.8%.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.9%. Howmet Aerospace currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

