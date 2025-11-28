Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA and Micron Technology

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 28, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like NVIDIA Corp. NVDA and Micron Technology, Inc. MU.

NVIDIA & Micron Stand Out as Likely AI Winners in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have performed extremely well this year, and the momentum is likely to continue into the next year. After all, MarketsandMarkets projected the global AI market to reach US$2,407.02 billion by 2032, driven by a strong 30.6% CAGR beginning in 2025.

However, savvy investors should focus on AI companies that generate solid profits after deducting all operating and non-operating expenses. That’s why it’s important to invest in a profitable company rather than one that is losing money. To evaluate this, we rely on key accounting ratios to assess a company’s profitability. Among various profitability ratios, we choose the most reliable and widely recognized metric to gauge a company’s bottom-line strength.

To that end, NVIDIA Corp. and Micron Technology, Inc. have been selected as top profitable AI picks for 2026 and beyond due to their high net income ratios.

The Net Income Ratio, Clearly Explained

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only 15.

Here are two of the 15 stocks that qualified for the screening:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a worldwide provider of graphics, computing and networking solutions. NVDA’s 12-month net profit margin is 53% (read more: 3 Reasons to Buy NVIDIA After Its Massive 62% Revenue Surge).

Micron

Micron manufactures and sells memory and storage products worldwide. MU’s 12-month net profit margin is 22.9% (read more: Micron or NVIDIA: Which AI Stock Looks Attractive and Worth a Buy?).

