Zacks.com featured highlights include NVIDIA, Alphabet and JPMorgan Chase

Chicago, IL – November 19, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM.

NVIDIA & 2 Stocks to Buy for Earnings Growth

To determine earnings, subtract production costs from revenues. Consistent earnings growth is crucial for all companies since survival depends on profitability. Earnings are also considered the most important factor influencing share prices.

However, expectations of earnings play a significant role. Still, stocks like NVIDIA Corp., Alphabet Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are currently demonstrating strong earnings growth.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have frequently seen a decline in stock prices despite earnings growth, followed by a rally in prices after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates embody analysts’ opinions on factors such as sales growth, product demand, competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Thus, earnings estimates serve as a valuable tool while making investment decisions. Earnings estimates also help analysts assess a firm's cash flow to determine its fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with historical earnings growth and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

The above criteria narrowed the universe of around 7,839 stocks to only 26. Here are the top three stocks:

NVIDIA

NVIDIA is a computing infrastructure company that provides graphics, compute, and networking solutions worldwide. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for next year is 40.6%. NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Alphabet

Alphabet offers various products and platforms across global markets. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five years is 15.7%. GOOGL currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan is a global financial services company involved in consumer banking, investment banking and asset management. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the next five years is 8.3%. JPM currently has a Zacks Rank #2.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2792165/nvidia-and-2-stocks-to-buy-for-earnings-growth

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

