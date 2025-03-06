Zacks.com featured highlights include Nova, ACM Research and United Airlines

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 6, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — Nova Ltd. NVMI, ACM Research, Inc. ACMR and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. UAL.

3 Strong-Buy Profitable Stocks for March: NVMI, ACMR, UAL

Investors should prioritize profitable companies that generate solid returns after covering all costs rather than invest in those that operate at a loss.

Here, we have used the concept of accounting ratios to evaluate a company’s profitability. There are several profitability ratios, from which we have chosen the most successful and frequently used profitability metric to determine a company's bottom-line performance.

To that end, Nova Ltd., ACM Research, Inc. and United Airlines Holdings, Inc. have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using the net income ratio, one can determine a firm’s effectiveness in meeting operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.

These few parameters have narrowed the universe of more than 7,685 stocks to only five.

Here are three of the five stocks that qualified for the screening:

Nova

Nova designs, develops, produces and sells semiconductor process control systems globally. The 12-month net profit margin of NVMI is 27.3%.

ACM Research

ACM Research designs and sells cleaning equipment to improve chip manufacturing globally. The 12-month net profit margin of ACMR is 13.3%.

United Airlines Holdings

United Airlines Holdings offers air transport services worldwide. The 12-month net profit margin of UAL is 5.5%.

