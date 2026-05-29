Zacks.com featured highlights include Nexstar Media, Murphy USA, LyondellBasell and Avnet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 29, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Nexstar Media Group NXST, Murphy USA MUSA, LyondellBasell Industries LYB and Avnet AVT.

4 PEG-Driven Value Stocks to Buy Amid 2026 Market Volatility

Elevated interest rates, persistent geopolitical tensions and uneven global growth have kept market uncertainty high through mid-2026. As a result, investors are increasingly focusing on companies with stable cash flows, resilient balance sheets and reasonable valuations instead of richly priced speculative names. Moreover, after the sharp rally in several AI and momentum-driven stocks over the past year, valuation disparities across sectors have widened significantly.

This backdrop has created selective opportunities in fundamentally strong but overlooked businesses, making value investing increasingly attractive for investors seeking downside protection alongside sustainable earnings growth. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss four such stocks - Nexstar Media Group, Murphy USA, LyondellBasell Industries and Avnet.

However, this apparently simple value investment technique has some drawbacks and not understanding the strategy properly may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run as the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.

There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.

However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock would be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where lies the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It doesn’t consider the very common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Here are four stocks that qualified the screening:

Nexstar: It operates television and radio stations across the United States, providing local and national news, sports and entertainment content. The company also owns NewsNation and WGN-AM while offering digital advertising, streaming and multimedia services through various online platforms.

NXST currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. Nexstar also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 10%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Murphy USA: This is a leading U.S. fuel and convenience retailer operating more than 1,700 stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express and QuickChek brands across 27 states. The company primarily operates near Walmart locations and also manages fuel distribution and ethanol production assets.

MUSA currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. DVA also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 16.6%.

LyondellBasell: This is a global chemicals, plastics and refining company operating across 18 countries. The company produces olefins, polyethylene and polypropylene used in automotive, packaging, construction and electronics industries, generating roughly $30 billion in 2025 revenue.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, LyondellBasell currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. LYB has a long-term expected growth rate of 49.4%.

Avnet: It is a global distributor of electronic components and computer products serving customers in more than 140 countries. The company supplies semiconductors, embedded systems and related services through its Electronic Components and Farnell segments to OEMs, EMS providers and resellers.

Avnet has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Value Score of A. AVT also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 43.3%.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2928625/4-peg-driven-value-stocks-to-buy-amid-2026-market-volatility

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avnet, Inc. (AVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.