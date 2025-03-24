Zacks.com featured highlights include MPLX LP, Leidos, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Fortinet and Pilgrim's Pride

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — MPLX LP MPLX, Leidos Holdings, Inc. LDOS, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc JAZZ, Fortinet, Inc. FTNT and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. PPC.

5 High ROE Stocks to Buy as Market Dips Despite Rate-Cut Hopes

Despite a sharp rally following the Federal Reserve's assurance of two rate cuts in 2025, the broader equity markets trended down on average over the past few trading days, as President Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs on Canada and Mexico continued to weigh on stocks. While keeping interest rates steady, Fed Chair Jerome Powell remained firm on his two interest rate cut commitments owing to solid labor market conditions and inflation inching closer to the 2% target. However, he also hinted at increasing uncertainty about the economic outlook due to the lingering tariff threats on major trade partners.

With markets entering correction territory, all eyes remained glued on the White House for further clarity on impending policy changes. As investors employ a wait-and-see approach in a classic example of “backing and filling” in the market, they can benefit from “cash cow” stocks that garner higher returns.

However, identifying cash-rich stocks alone does not make for a solid investment proposition unless it is backed by attractive efficiency ratios, such as return on equity (ROE). A high ROE ensures that the company is reinvesting cash at a high rate of return. MPLX LP, Leidos Holdings, Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, Fortinet, Inc. and Pilgrim's Pride Corp. are some of the stocks with high ROE to profit from.

Why ROE?

ROE = Net Income/Shareholders’ Equity

ROE helps investors distinguish profit-generating companies from profit burners and is useful in determining the financial health of a company. In other words, this financial metric enables investors to identify companies that diligently deploy cash for higher returns.

Moreover, ROE is often used to compare the profitability of a company with other firms in the industry — the higher, the better. It measures how well a company is multiplying its profits without investing new equity capital and portrays management’s efficiency in rewarding shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Here are five of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

MPLX: Findlay, OH-based MPLX LP is a master limited partnership engaged in providing a wide range of midstream energy services, including fuel distribution solutions. The large-cap partnership was created in 2012 to own, operate and develop midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, mostly for its parent company, Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.2% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.6%, on average. MPLX carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Leidos: Delaware-based Leidos is a global science and technology leader serving the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its core capabilities include providing solutions in cybersecurity, data analytics, enterprise IT modernization, operations and logistics, sensors, collection and phenomenology, software development and systems engineering.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.4% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.3%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. Leidos carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals: Dublin, Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals is a specialty biopharmaceutical company with a focus on neuroscience and oncology. The company derives most of its revenues from its sleep disorder drugs — Xywav and Xyrem.

It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 7.3% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.2%, on average. It has a VGM Score of B. Jazz Pharmaceuticals carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Fortinet: Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Fortinet is a provider of network security appliances and Unified Threat Management network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide. Its solutions are designed to integrate multiple levels of security protection, including firewall, virtual private networking, antivirus, intrusion prevention, web filtering, anti-spam and wide area network acceleration.

The company has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 13% and delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 24.8%, on average. Fortinet carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Pilgrim's Pride: Greeley, CO-based Pilgrim's Pride is engaged in the processing, production, marketing and distribution of frozen, fresh and value-added chicken products. The company offers its services in the United States, Mexico, France, the Netherlands, Puerto Rico and Mexico through several distributors, retailers and food service operators.

The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.7%, on average. It has a VGM Score of A. Pilgrim's Pride sports a Zacks Rank #1.

