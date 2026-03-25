Zacks.com featured highlights include Micron, Five Below and Compania de Minas Buenaventura

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Micron Technology, Inc. MU, Five Below, Inc. FIVE and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN.

Up Over 100%: 3 High Momentum Stocks to Buy Right Away

A proven way to identify the strongest momentum stocks is by applying the principle of “buy high and sell higher" investment philosophy, a successful investment approach that helped Richard Driehaus earn a place on Barron’s All-Century Team.

With that in mind, stocks like Micron Technology, Inc., Five Below, Inc. and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. have been identified as today’s top momentum picks using the Driehaus strategy. Shares of Micron, Five Below and Buenaventura have already gained 328.8%, 199.7% and 104.4%, respectively, over the past year.

A Detailed Look Into the Driehaus Strategy

Regarding the strategy, Driehaus once said: “I would much rather invest in a stock that’s increasing in price and take the risk that it may begin to decline than invest in a stock that’s already in decline and try to guess when it will turn around.” In line with this insight, the American Association of Individual Investors (“AAII”) considered the 50-day moving average as one of the key criteria when creating a portfolio in line with Driehaus’ philosophy.

It is calculated by dividing the numerator (month-end price minus 50-day moving average of month-end price) by the 50-day moving average of the month-end price. Another momentum indicator — positive relative strength — has also been included in this strategy. A positive percentage 50-day moving average indicates that the stock is trading at a price higher than its 50-day moving average level, indicating an uptrend.

Moreover, AAII found that Driehaus primarily focuses on strong earnings growth rates and impressive earnings projections to pick potential outperformers. Companies with a strong history of beating estimates are also given importance in this strategy, which was made to provide better returns over the long term.

Here are three of the 17 stocks:

Micron Technology

Micron Technology is a provider of memory and storage products worldwide. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for MU is 21.7%, on average (read more: Top 2 Profitable Stocks to Buy Right Now (NVDA, MU)).

Five Below

Five Below is a U.S.-based specialty retailer focused on offering value-priced products. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for FIVE is 63.4%, on average (read more: 3 Strong Earnings Growth Stocks You'll Wish You Bought Sooner).

Buenaventura

Buenaventura explores, mines and markets polymetallic ores and metals in Peru. It has a Momentum Score of A. The trailing four-quarter earnings surprise for BVN is 80.4%, on average.

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Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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