Zacks.com featured highlights include Macy's, Oshkosh, Green Dot, Mosaic and PagSeguro Digital

Chicago, IL – September 30, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Macy's Inc. M, Oshkosh Corp. OSK, Green Dot GDOT, The Mosaic Co. MOS and PagSeguro Digital PAGS.

5 Low Price-to-Sales Ratio Stocks Offering Attractive Entry Points

Investing in stocks based on valuation metrics is a proven strategy for identifying opportunities with strong upside potential. While the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is a popular tool for gauging value, it has its limitations, especially when evaluating companies that are unprofitable or still in their early growth phases.

In such cases, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio becomes particularly valuable. By comparing a company’s market capitalization to its revenues, the P/S ratio offers a clearer picture of value when earnings are minimal or volatile.

If you are looking for growth at a discount, low P/S stocks can offer compelling opportunities. These stocks often trade below their intrinsic value, making them attractive to investors seeking upside potential without paying a premium. While the P/S ratio alone does not guarantee success, when combined with strong fundamentals and positive business momentum, it can signal a stock poised for a breakout.

Macy's Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Green Dot, The Mosaic Co. and PagSeguro Digital are some companies with low price-to-sales ratios and the potential to offer higher returns.

What Is the Price-to-Sales Ratio?

While a loss-making company with a negative price-to-earnings ratio falls out of investor favor, its price-to-sales can indicate the hidden strength of the business. This underrated ratio is also used to identify a recovery situation or ensure a company's growth is not overvalued.

A stock’s price-to-sales ratio reflects how much investors pay for each dollar of revenue generated by a company.

If the price-to-sales ratio is 1, investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. A stock with a price-to-sales ratio below 1 is a good bargain, as investors need to pay less than a dollar for a dollar’s worth.

Thus, a stock with a lower price-to-sales ratio is a more suitable investment than a stock with a high price-to-sales ratio.

The price-to-sales ratio is often preferred over price-to-earnings, as companies can manipulate their earnings using various accounting measures. However, sales are harder to manipulate and are relatively reliable.

However, one should keep in mind that a company with high debt and a low price-to-sales ratio is not an ideal choice. The high debt level will have to be paid off at some point, leading to further share issuance, a rise in market cap and a higher price-to-sales ratio.

In any case, the price-to-sales ratio used in isolation cannot do the trick. One should analyze other ratios like Price/Earnings, Price/Book and Debt/Equity before arriving at any investment decision.

Here are five of the 28 stocks that qualified the screening:

Macy’s is in the process of a complete makeover and has outlined plans under its three-year Bold New Chapter program to better adapt to the evolving retail ecosystem. Notably, the company is banking on Backstage locations, Vendor Direct, Store Pickup and Loyalty Program. The department store chain is investing in areas where it has a strong foothold, and these include dresses, fine jewelry, fragrances, men’s tailored, women's shoes and beauty.

Macy's is an omnichannel retail organization operating stores, websites and mobile applications under three brands — Macy's, Bloomingdale's and bluemercury. The company’s transformation under the Bold New Chapter strategy gained significant traction, with the Reimagine 125 initiative, delivering consistent outperformance. Digital initiatives continue to be a key pillar of Macy’s growth strategy. M has a Value Score of A and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oshkosh is engaged in designing, developing and manufacturing custom-built vehicles and equipment. Its top brands offer a variety of specialized vehicles and equipment designed for diverse end markets. The company has expanded its capabilities through acquisitions, including AUSA to grow its presence in agriculture, JBT’s AeroTech to enhance air transport offerings and boost recurring revenues, and Hinowa to advance electrification and strengthen its European footprint.

Oshkosh continues to make strides in electrification with the launch of the Volterra ZFL eRCV, the industry’s first fully integrated electric refuse vehicle, complementing its Volterra ZFL side loader. These innovations, alongside advancements like AI-driven waste contamination detection and an autonomous, all-electric refuse collection arm, position Oshkosh at the forefront of safety and productivity in the market. OSK has a Value Score of B and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Green Dot is a pro-consumer bank holding company and personal banking provider. It offers products and services directly to customers through a large-scale omni-channel national distribution platform. Green Dot is a leader in prepaid cards and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS), partnering with major companies like Walmart, Uber and Apple. Its asset-light model ensures high interchange fees and reduced reliance on interest income, keeping the balance sheet strong.

With low debt and significant cash reserves, Green Dot is well-positioned for growth initiatives. It is expanding its addressable market with the help of its BaaS account programs. Green Dot’s long-standing relationship with Walmart is a key driver of its operating revenues. GDOT currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Value Score of A.

Mosaic is a leading producer and marketer of concentrated phosphate and potash for the global agriculture industry. It was formed through the combination of the fertilizer businesses of agribusiness giant Cargill Incorporated and IMC Global Inc. Mosaic is the biggest integrated phosphate producer globally and is among the four largest potash producers in the world. The company is witnessing strong demand in its key markets. Farmer economics remain attractive in most global growing regions on strong crop demand, affordable inputs and favorable weather.

Mosaic continues to benefit from its extensive cost transformation work. The company is taking actions to cut costs amid a still challenging operating environment through its cost-cutting program, leading to an improvement in its operating cost structure. It is making progress in controlling its per-ton selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses. The company remains committed to carrying out investments with high returns and moderate capital expenditure. MOS currently has a Value Score of A and a Zacks Rank #2.

São Paulo, Brazil-based PagSeguro Digital offers a broad suite of financial and payment solutions tailored for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small to mid-sized businesses across Brazil and select international markets. Its offerings include digital banking, wire transfers, tax payments, ATM access, and POS and online payment tools. With a tech-driven, integrated ecosystem, PagSeguro delivers accessible services that support daily operations and drive business growth.

PAGS is strengthening its digital banking platform, expanding services for consumers and merchants, while adjusting credit offerings to manage funding cost pressures. Its shift toward secured lending reflects a disciplined, risk-aware strategy. With a focus on innovation, sustainable growth and prudent financial management, PagSeguro is well-positioned to seize long-term opportunities in Brazil’s dynamic digital finance space. PAGS currently has a Value Score of B and sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

