Zacks.com featured highlights include Kohl's, Albemarle and Alcoa

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 21, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Kohl's Corp. KSS, Albemarle Corp. ALB and Alcoa Corp. AA.

3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Geopolitical Risks Drag Markets

After a solid start to the year, with record highs on several occasions, the broader U.S. equity markets nosedived due to potent threats from President Donald Trump that renewed fears of geopolitical instability. With Trump insisting on acquiring Greenland, several European Union (EU) countries have deployed military support to counter any act of aggression, potentially escalating into a larger conflict. To add to the woes, the U.S. government threatened to impose hefty tariffs on EU nations for not falling in line, forcing the latter to consider imposing a ‘trade bazooka’ as a likely deterrent.

With continued unrest in Iran, the sudden turn of events has led to a cacophony, triggering a downslide in the equity markets. This, in turn, is likely to cloud the earnings season, which has got off to a modest start with the banking stocks. Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits.

One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Kohl's Corp., Albemarle Corp. and Alcoa Corp. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. Therefore, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the nine stocks that made it through this screen:

Headquartered in Menomonee Falls, WI, Kohl’s operates specialty department stores and an e-commerce site in the United States, offering discounted apparel, footwear and accessories for women, men and children. The product portfolio comprises both national brands and private label clothing and home goods, along with some exclusive brands that are available only at Kohl's.

The stock has jumped 43.2% in the past year but declined 5.7% in the past week. Kohl’s has a Momentum Score of A.

Charlotte, NC-based Albemarle is a premier specialty chemicals firm, focusing on highly-engineered specialty chemicals used for petroleum refining, consumer electronics, energy storage, construction and automotive. It offers high-quality lithium and bromine solutions for various use cases across diverse industries.

The stock has soared 67.2% in the past year but lost 3.7% in the past week. Albemarle has a Momentum Score of A.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, Alcoa engages in active mining of bauxite and other aluminous ores. It also generates electricity that is sold to large industrial consumers, distribution firms and other power generation companies.

The stock has soared 52% in the past year but lost 8.5% in the past week. Alcoa has a Momentum Score of A.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2819760/3-momentum-anomaly-stocks-to-buy-as-geopolitical-risks-drag-markets

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kohl's Corporation (KSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alcoa (AA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.