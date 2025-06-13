Zacks.com featured highlights include Intuit, Fox, Qifu Technology, UGI and Ingredion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 13, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are Intuit Inc. INTU, Fox Corp. FOX, Qifu Technology Inc. QFIN, UGI Corp. UGI and Ingredion Inc. INGR.

5 Solid Dividend Stocks with Rising Payouts for Safe Income

Wall Street staged a nice comeback from the lows hit in early April and is currently hovering near record highs. Optimism around U.S.-China trade negotiations, easing inflation and resilient corporate earnings fueled the rally. However, uncertainty surrounding Trump's policies continues to linger.

In such a scenario, investors are flocking to dividend investing for safe and consistent returns. Dividends are a major source of consistent income for investors to create wealth when returns from the equity market are at risk, even though they do not offer dramatic price appreciation. These stocks tend to outperform in a choppy market and can reduce the volatility of a portfolio.

In fact, picking stocks with a history of dividend growth leads to a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation as opposed to simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — Intuit Inc., Fox Corp., Qifu Technology Inc., UGI Corp. and Ingredion Inc. — that could be compelling picks for investors amid the current trends.

Why Dividend Growth?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market, and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

Here are five of the nine stocks that fit the bill:

California-based Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services for small businesses, consumers and accounting professionals globally. The stock saw a solid earnings estimate revision of 80 cents for the fiscal year (ending July 2025) over the past 30 days and has an expected earnings growth rate of 18.4%.

The stock has a Zacks Rank #1 and Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

New York-based Fox Corp. produces and distributes news, sports and entertainment content. The company's brands include FOX News, FOX Sports, the FOX Network, the FOX Television Stations and sports cable networks — FS1, FS2, Fox Deportes and Big Ten Network. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a penny for the fiscal year (ending June 2025) over the past 30 days and has an expected earnings growth rate of 32.4%.

Fox has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

China-based Qifu Technology is a Credit-Tech platform principally in China that provides a comprehensive suite of technology services to assist financial institutions and consumers, and SMEs in the loan lifecycle, ranging from borrower acquisition, preliminary credit assessment, fund matching and post-facilitation services. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 16 cents for this year over the past 30 days and has an expected earnings growth rate of 25.3%.

Qifu has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

Pennsylvania-based UGI Corp. is a holding company that distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services through its subsidiaries. It is a domestic and international retail distributor of propane and butane liquefied petroleum gases; a provider of natural gas and electric service via regulated local distribution utilities; a generator of electricity and a regional marketer of energy commodities. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of five cents for the fiscal year (ending September 2025) over the past 30 days, with an estimated growth rate of 2.29%.

UGI Corporation has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

Chicago-based Ingredion is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 5.2% for this year and delivered an average earnings surprise of 13.63% for the past four quarters.

Ingredion Industries currently has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of A.

