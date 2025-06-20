Zacks.com featured highlights include Intuit, Dave and Centrus Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 20, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Intuit Inc. INTU, Dave Inc. DAVE and Centrus Energy Corp. LEU.

Intuit & 2 Other Strong-Buy Profitable Stocks for Your Portfolio

Investors should prioritize profitable companies over loss-making ones to ensure solid returns after covering all costs. We have used accounting ratios to evaluate a company's profitability. There are several profitability ratios, and we have chosen the most successful and commonly used profitability metric to assess a company's bottom-line performance.

To that end, Intuit Inc., Dave Inc. and Centrus Energy Corp. have been selected as top picks due to their high net income ratios.

Net Income Ratio

The net income ratio provides an accurate measure of a company's profitability level. It shows the percentage of net income relative to total sales revenues. By analyzing the net income ratio, one can assess a firm's effectiveness in addressing both operating and non-operating expenses from its revenues. A higher net income ratio typically indicates a company's capability to generate substantial revenues and manage all business functions successfully.

Here are three of the 14 stocks that qualified for the screening:

Intuit

Intuit offers financial management, compliance and marketing products and services in the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of Intuit is 19.1%.

Dave

Dave offers financial products and services via its platform in the United States. The 12-month net profit margin of DAVE is 13.8%.

Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy provides nuclear fuel components to the United States, Belgium, Japan, the Netherlands and globally. The 12-month net profit margin of LEU is 22.6%.

