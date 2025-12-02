Zacks.com featured highlights include Interface, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, Northrim BanCorp and Strattec Security

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 2, 2025 – Stocks in this week's article are Interface, Inc. TILE, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. GLDD, Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM and Strattec Security Corp. STRT.

Forget Profits, Bet on 4 Stocks with Increasing Cash Flows

Profit remains an essential objective for any business, yet steady cash flow is what truly sustains operations and long-term growth. Even profitable companies can stumble or face bankruptcy if they lack sufficient liquidity to meet day-to-day obligations. In contrast, firms with strong cash reserves are better equipped to navigate market volatility and unexpected disruptions, using available funds as a buffer against financial stress.

In this regard, stocks like Interface, Inc., Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp., Northrim BanCorp, Inc. and Strattec Security Corp. are worth buying.

A healthy cash position indicates that profits are being efficiently channeled to the company's reserves. This offers flexibility to make decisions, chase potential investments and fuel its growth engine. It is indeed an accurate indicator of a company's financial health and a measure of resiliency.

Analyzing a company's cash-generating efficiency has indeed become more relevant amid uncertainties in the global economy, market disruptions and dislocations, as well as liquidity concerns.

To figure out this efficiency, one needs to consider a company's net cash flow. While in any business, cash moves in and out, it is net cash flow that explains how much money a company is actually generating.

If a company is experiencing a positive cash flow, it denotes an increase in its liquid assets, which gives it the means to meet debt obligations, shell out for expenses, reinvest in the business, endure downturns and finally return wealth to shareholders. On the other hand, a negative cash flow indicates a decline in the company's liquidity, which in turn lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

However, having a positive cash flow merely does not secure a company's future growth. To ride on the growth curve, a company must have its cash flow increasing because that indicates management's efficiency in regulating its cash movements and less dependency on outside financing for running its business.

Therefore, keep yourself abreast with the following screen to bet on stocks with rising cash flows.

Here are four out of eight stocks that qualified the screening:

Interface is a global flooring solution provider, delivering a range of carpet tile and resilient flooring, which it markets under the Interface and FLOR brands, for both commercial and residential environments.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interface's 2025 earnings has been revised upward 8.8% to $1.85 per share in the past month. TILE has a VGM Score of A.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock is the largest provider of dredging services in the United States, conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean and renourish storm-damaged coastline.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock's 2025 earnings has moved upward by 7.8% to $1.10 per share over the past month. GLDD has a VGM Score of A.

Northrim BanCorp is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. It is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank, leveraging deep local expertise and strong customer-first service across the state.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Northrim BanCorp's current-year earnings has improved 6.4% over the past month to $2.50. NRIM has a VGM Score of A.

Strattec Security provides smart vehicle access, security and authorization solutions for the global automotive industry. Its portfolio spans power access components, latches, start systems, keys, fobs, locksets, door handles and related products, supporting functions such as powered liftgates, sliding doors and tailgate operations.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Strattec Security's fiscal 2026 earnings has risen 23.3% over the past month to $5.24. STRT has a VGM Score of A.

