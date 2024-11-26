Zacks.com featured highlights include InterDigital, Greenbrier, Leidos, ResMed and Kontoor

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 26, 2024 – Stocks in this week’s article are InterDigital, Inc. IDCC, Greenbrier Companies Inc. GBX, Leidos Holdings Inc. LDOS, ResMed Inc. RMD and Kontoor Brands KTB.

5 Top-Ranked Dividend Growth Stocks for Your Portfolio

Dividend investing has been a popular choice among investors. This strategy focuses on companies that not only pay dividends but also consistently increase them over time. This approach offers a unique blend of income and growth potential, appealing to a broad range of investors, from those seeking steady income to those aiming for long-term capital appreciation. Additionally, the strategy can provide a sense of security in times of market uncertainty or downturns.

Stocks with a strong history of year-over-year dividend growth form a healthy portfolio with a greater scope of capital appreciation than simple dividend-paying stocks or those with high yields. We have selected five dividend growth stocks — InterDigital, Inc., Greenbrier Companies Inc., Leidos Holdings Inc., ResMed Inc. and Kontoor Brands — which could be solid choices for your portfolios.

Why Dividend Growth Strategy?

Stocks that have a strong history of dividend growth belong to mature companies, which are less susceptible to large swings in the market and thus act as a hedge against economic or political uncertainty as well as stock market volatility. At the same time, these offer downside protection with their consistent increase in payouts.

Additionally, these stocks have superior fundamentals that make dividend growth a quality and promising investment for the long term. These include a sustainable business model, a long track of profitability, rising cash flows, good liquidity, a strong balance sheet and some value characteristics. Further, a history of strong dividend growth indicates that a dividend increase is likely in the future.

Although these stocks do not necessarily have the highest yields, they have outperformed for a longer period than the broader stock market or any other dividend-paying stock.

These few criteria narrowed down the universe from more than 7,700 stocks to just seven.

Here are five of the seven stocks that fit the bill:

Delaware-based InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular, and wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. IDCC’s earnings estimates for this year have risen a whopping $3.17 over the past 30 days. It has an estimated earnings growth rate of 46.59%

InterDigital currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Oregon-based Greenbrier is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries. The company’s earnings estimates for the fiscal year ending in August 2025 have grown 80 cents over the past 30 days. It has an estimated growth rate of 4.8%.

Greenbrier flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of A at present.

Delaware-based Leidos Holdings is a global science and technology leader that serves the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. Its earnings estimates for this year have increased 93 cents over the past 30 days. The company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 35.5%.

Leidos Holdings presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

California-based ResMed holds a major position as a designer, manufacturer and distributor of generators, masks and related accessories for the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing and other respiratory disorders worldwide. The stock saw a positive earnings estimate revision of 20 cents over the past 30 days for the fiscal year (ending June 2025) and has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.2%.

ResMed currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 and has a Growth Score of B.

Greensboro-based Kontoor Brands is an apparel company that designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company's brand consists of Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic. The company saw a positive earnings estimate revision of a couple of cents over the past 30 days for this year, with projected growth of 13.1%.

Presently, Kontoor Brands has a Zacks Rank #2 and a Growth Score of B.

