Zacks.com featured highlights include Insulet, Sandisk and O-I Glass

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 24, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like Insulet Corp. PODD, Sandisk Corp. SNDK and O-I Glass, Inc. OI.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy for Solid Returns

At present, the markets are moving sideways as optimism and caution balance each other. Valuations are elevated near record highs, limiting upside, while mixed economic data and uncertain Federal Reserve timing keep investors from turning fully bullish. Earnings have been solid but not catalytic, and sector rotation is creating uneven performance beneath the surface. The result is a stable but selective market with modest, uneven gains. In such a situation, retail investors face considerable challenges in picking the right stocks and generating robust returns.

One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Insulet Corp., Sandisk Corp. and O-I Glass, Inc. are worth betting on.

Brokers develop informed perspectives on companies through direct engagement with senior management, detailed analysis of public disclosures and active participation in earnings calls. Their broad sector knowledge allows them to evaluate a company’s fundamentals within the wider economic and competitive landscape, offering valuable context on potential stock performance.

However, a broker’s upgrade is only one input, not a decision-making anchor. Sustainable long-term returns require investors to weigh multiple factors, including financial strength, valuation, industry dynamics and personal risk tolerance, rather than relying solely on broker recommendations.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider

Acton, MA-based Insulet is the leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of the Omnipod Insulin Management System. The system is equipped with a self-adhesive, small and lightweight disposable tubeless Omnipod device along with the wireless and handheld Personal Diabetes Manager (PDM).

PODD’s 2025 earnings are expected to soar 50.9% year over year. Insulet, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Sandisk, based in Milpitas, CA, develops, manufactures and sells data storage devices and solutions globally. SNDK sells its products to computer manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers, data centers, private cloud customers, cloud service providers, resellers, distributors and retailers.

Sandisk’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to surge 308% on a year-over-year basis. SNDK, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 5.6% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in Perrysburg, OH, O-I Glass is the largest manufacturer of glass containers in the world. OI has 69 glass manufacturing plants spread over 19 countries.

O-I Glass’ 2025 earnings are expected to jump 96.3% year over year. OI, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 10% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and backtesting software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2793384/3-stocks-with-upgraded-broker-ratings-to-buy-for-solid-returns?art_rec=quote-stock_overview-zacks_news-ID02-txt-2793384

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.