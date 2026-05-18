Zacks.com featured highlights include Healthcare Services, Electromed, UMB Financial, Shell and MACOM Technology Solutions

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 18, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Healthcare Services Group HCSG, Electromed ELMD, UMB Financial UMBF, Shell SHEL and MACOM Technology Solutions MTSI.

5 High-Efficiency Stocks to Buy Now: HCSG, ELMD, UMBF, SHEL and MTSI

The efficiency ratio serves as a vital indicator of a company's overall financial health by measuring how effectively its internal operations are being managed. Specifically, it quantifies how optimally the business deploys its assets and handles its liabilities to maximize revenues and minimize unnecessary expenses.

However, at times, it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

Healthcare Services Group, Electromed, UMB Financial,Shell and MACOM Technology Solutions have made it through the screen process:

Efficiency Ratios – to Be Considered

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company's potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio, or the "accounts receivable turnover ratio" or "debtor's turnover ratio," is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company's capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company's ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company's ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

Here are the top five stocks that made it through the screen:

Healthcare Services Group

Indivior Pharmaceuticals Group provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the healthcare industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. HCSG has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 43.50%.

Electromed

Electromed manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. ELMD has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.1%.

UMB Financial

UMB Financial provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States. UMBF has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.4%.

Shell

Shell is an energy and petrochemical company, operating in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and other parts of the Americas. SHEL has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.5%.

MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions is a provider of power analog semiconductor solutions to varied markets. MTSI has an average four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.8%.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2921959/5-high-efficiency-stocks-to-buy-now-hcsg-elmd-umbf-shel-mtsi

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Electromed, Inc. (ELMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UMB Financial Corporation (UMBF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (MTSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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