Zacks.com featured highlights include Harmony Biosciences, Universal Health Services, Concentrix and Global Payments

Chicago, IL – February 2, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. HRMY, Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, Concentrix Corp. CNXC and Global Payments Inc. GPN.

4 Value Stocks to Consider as Tech Volatility Weighs on Wall Street

The U.S. stock market remained subdued yesterday. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.11% (+55.96 points) to 49,071.56, the broader market faced downside pressure. The S&P 500 slipped 0.13% to 6,969.01, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.72% to 23,685.12.

The technology sector set the tone for the session, with a sharp sell-off seen in Microsoft Corp. shares, after its earnings report reignited concerns about slower cloud growth. Some of this pressure was offset by strength in Meta, but overall sentiment remained cautious due to rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions. Amid this backdrop, value stocks present an appealing opportunity.

When evaluating value stocks, one of the most effective valuation metrics is the Price to Cash Flow (P/CF) ratio. This metric measures the market price of a stock relative to the cash flow the company generates on a per-share basis. A lower P/CF ratio indicates that the stock is trading at a better value, offering strong cash generation potential relative to its price. Here are four companies — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., Universal Health Services, Inc., Concentrix Corp. and Global Payments Inc. — that boast a low P/CF ratio.

Price to Cash Flow Reveals Financial Health

Questions may arise as to why we are considering the P/CF valuation metric when the most widely used metric is Price/Earnings (or P/E). Well, what makes P/CF stand out is that operating cash flow adds back non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization to net income, reflecting a company's financial health.

Analysts caution that a company's earnings are subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. However, cash flow is reliable. It is net cash flow that reveals how much money a company is actually generating and how effectively management is putting the same to use.

A positive cash flow indicates an increase in the company's liquid assets. This gives the company the means to settle debt, shell out for its expenses, reinvest in its business, endure downturns and finally pay back its shareholders. Then again, a negative cash flow implies a decline in the company's liquidity, which lowers its flexibility to support these moves.

What's the Best Value Investing Strategy?

An investment decision solely based on the P/CF metric may not fetch the desired results. To identify stocks that are trading at a discount, you should expand your search criteria and consider the price-to-book ratio, price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-sales ratio. Adding a favorable Zacks Rank and a Value Score of A or B to your search criteria should lead to even better results, as these eliminate the chance of falling into a value trap.

Here are four of the nine value stocks that qualified the screening:

Harmony Biosciences, a pharmaceutical company, sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.2%, on average. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Harmony Biosciences' current financial-year sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates growth of 21.4% and 25.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. HRMY has a Value Score of A. Shares of HRMY have lost 4.9% in the past year.

Universal Health Services, which through its subsidiaries owns and operates acute care hospitals and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 15.2%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health Services' current financial-year sales and EPS calls for growth of 9.7% and 31.3%, respectively, from the year-ago period. UHS has a Value Score of A. Shares of UHS have risen 6.1% in the past year.

Concentrix Corporation, a global technology and services leader providing customer experience solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Concentrix's current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 2.9% and 4.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CNXC has a Value Score of A. Shares of CNXC have plunged 26.1% in the past year.

Global Payments, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 1.9%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Global Payments' current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 1.8% and 5.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. GPN has a Value Score of A. Shares of GPN have plunged 36.8% in the past year.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2826332/4-value-stocks-to-consider-as-tech-volatility-weighs-on-wall-street

