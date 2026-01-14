Zacks.com featured highlights include Gold Royalty

For Immediate Release

Finding the Best Cheap Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

The stock market is trading near all-time highs as JPMorgan and the big banks kick off the fourth quarter earnings season.

Wall Street is expecting another stellar year for stocks in 2026, driven by strong earnings growth and the likelihood of more interest rate cuts from the Fed.

This bullish framework likely means investors want to buy strong stocks to start 2026.

One area of Wall Street that investors might want to consider are best-in-class cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share.

On top of their cheap stock prices, the stocks we learn to find earn strong Zacks Ranks, driven by improving earnings outlooks. Wall Street is also very high on these cheap stocks trading for under $10 a share.

Penny Stocks

One dollar or less used to be the common threshold for what we call "penny stocks." Today, the SEC has expanded penny stocks to securities that trade for less than $5 a share. Many investors avoid these stocks because they are speculative in nature.

Meanwhile, penny stocks often trade infrequently and hold wide bid/ask spreads. These stocks also carry many other traits that, in many cases, cause excessive volatility. With that said, some penny stocks perform incredibly well, which helps them remain attractive.

How to Find the Best Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now

Moving on, let's briefly discuss the next class of cheap stocks. Stocks that trade in the $5 to $10 range are generally less risky than their penny stock counterparts. Investors might be more likely to have heard of these companies or seen the tickers. They are, however, still inherently more speculative than many other higher-priced stocks.

Investors can obviously find winning stocks for under $10 if they are extremely selective. So today, we narrowed the list of thousands of these more speculative stocks down to a more manageable group of $10 and under stocks that might help boost your portfolio.

Here is one stock out of the roughly 50 highly-ranked stocks trading under $10 a share that made it through the screen today...

Buy Soaring Cheap Gold Stock GROY Now for Huge 2026 Upside

Gold Royalty, as its name suggests, is a gold-centric royalty company. At its core, Gold Royalty offers what it calls "creative financing solutions" to the metals and mining industry, with a heavy focus on gold mining. In return, GROY gets a royalty—basically a small percentage—of the mining operation's revenue.

GROY attempts to "invest in high-quality, sustainable, and responsible mining operations," with most of its diversified portfolio made up primarily of "net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas."

GROY's 2026 earnings estimate has soared since its Q3 release as the global rush to buy gold continues to heat up. Gold Royalty's most accurate estimate for FY26 also came in significantly above consensus, helping it secure its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The Canada-based gold royalty company is projected to grow its revenue by 66% in FY25 and 133% in 2026 to reach $39 million in FY26. It is also expected to swing from a small -$0.01 a share loss in 2025 to +$0.06 a share in 2026.

GROY stands to deliver leveraged upside through its growing portfolio, converting rising gold prices into higher-margin, lower-risk cash flows as more projects ramp up production in 2026 and beyond.

More broadly, gold could remain in a powerful structural bull run throughout 2026 and beyond, fueled by robust central bank demand globally, retail inflows, a weakening U.S. dollar from anticipated rate easing, ongoing geopolitical risks, inflation, and more.

GROY stock is part of the Mining–Gold industry that ranks in the top 32% of over 240 Zacks industries. On top of that, six of the eight brokerage recommendations Zacks has are "Strong Buys."

GROY shares have skyrocketed 285% in the past 12 months, blowing away its industry's impressive 150% charge. Yet, Gold Royalty's average Zacks price target offers 9% upside from its current levels. Plus, Gold Royalty stock looks to be on the cusp of breaking out above a key range that might help it surge to its 2021 highs.

