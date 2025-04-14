Zacks.com featured highlights include GameStop, MicroStrategy and Applied Materials

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 14, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — GameStop GME, MicroStrategy MSTR and Applied Materials AMAT.

Insider Trading: 3 CEOs Recently Buying Shares

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.

But it’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, CEOs of several companies – GameStop, MicroStrategy and Applied Materials – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

Meme Stocks Return?

Most investors are familiar with GameStop thanks to the ‘meme stock’ mania a few years back, with the company reflecting the poster child of the bunch overall. Though shares are down nearly 20% year-to-date, CEO Ryan Cohen recently stepped in and purchased 500k shares at a total transaction value of roughly $10.7 million.

GameStop currently sports a bullish Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its earnings outlook shifting notably bright over recent months.

Though the EPS outlook remains bullish, the company’s top line has struggled to show any growth over recent years.

MSTR Shares Soar Alongside BTC

MicroStrategy shares have become notably popular amid the surge in bitcoin over the past year, up nearly 80% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. CEO Phong Le recently swooped in and acquired 6k MSTR shares at a total transaction value of roughly $510k.

Investors should be aware of the high-volatility nature of MSTR shares, which are largely dictated by price swings within BTC.

AMAT CEO Dives In

Applied Materials provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. CEO Gary Dickerson recently purchased 50k AMAT shares at a total transaction value of just under $7 million.

AMAT shares have faced a tough environment in 2025 amid the cooldown in semiconductors, down nearly 15% and underperforming relative to the S&P 500.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All large-cap stocks above have seen recent insider activity.

