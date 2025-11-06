Zacks.com featured highlights include Fox, Flex, Suzano and Garrett Motion

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 6, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — like Fox Corp. FOX, Flex Ltd. FLEX, Suzano S.A. SUZ and Garrett MotionInc. GTX.

4 Low-PEG Value Stocks Looking to Deliver Market-Beating Returns

At a time when volatility strikes every second day, investors often rely on value investing rather than other options like growth or momentum. As soon as other investors start selling their stocks at a cheaper rate in times of market uncertainty, value investors take this as an opportunity to pick good stocks at a discounted price.

Several stocks that have surged significantly in the recent past have shown the overwhelming success of this pure-play investment strategy. Here, we discuss four such stocks — Fox Corp., Flex Ltd., Suzano S.A. and Garrett Motion Inc.

However, this apparently simple value investment technique has some drawbacks, and not understanding the strategy properly may often lead to “value traps.” In such a situation, these value picks start to underperform over the long run as the temporary problems, which once drove the share price down, turn out to be persistent.

There are many value investment yardsticks, such as dividend yield, P/E or P/B, which are simple and can single out whether a stock is trading at a discount.

However, for investors looking to escape such value traps, it is also vital to determine where the stock would be headed in the next 12 to 24 months. Warren Buffett advises these investors to focus on the earnings growth potential of a stock. This is where lies the importance of a not-so-popular value investing metric, the PEG ratio.

PEG Ratio at a Glance

The PEG ratio is defined as (Price/ Earnings)/Earnings Growth Rate

A low PEG ratio is always better for value investors.

While P/E alone fails to identify a true value stock, PEG helps find the intrinsic value of a stock.

There are some drawbacks to using the PEG ratio. It doesn’t consider the common situation of changing growth rates, such as the forecast of the first three years at a very high growth rate, followed by a sustainable but lower growth rate over the long term.

Hence, PEG-based investing can turn out to be even more rewarding if some other relevant parameters are also taken into consideration.

Our PEG-Driven Picks

Here are four of the 12 stocks that qualified the screening:

Fox: It is a U.S.-based news, sports, and entertainment company operating through Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible and The FOX Studio Lot segments. Fox produces and distributes content across cable, broadcast, streaming (including Tubi) and digital platforms, and also creates content for third parties.

FOX currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. It also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 12.3%.

Flex: Singapore-based Flex, formerly Flextronics, operates across 30 countries providing advanced manufacturing solutions spanning design, engineering, prototyping, fulfilment and circular economy services, supported by capabilities in software, robotics, AI, automation, simulation and digital twins. The company reports revenues through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS).

Flex currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of B. FLEX also has an impressive five-year historical growth rate of 35.1%.

Suzano: This is a Brazilian pulp and paper manufacturer operating globally across two segments, Pulp, and Paper & Consumer Goods, producing coated and uncoated papers, paperboard, tissue, and market and fluff pulp. The company also engages in biofuel development, port operations, biotechnology and nanocellulose R&D, power generation, logistics, lignin research and commercialization of pulp, paper, and related materials.

Apart from a discounted PEG and P/E, SUZ currently has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. Suzano has a long-term expected growth rate of 52%.

Garrett Motion: The company designs and manufactures turbocharging, air and fluid compression and high-speed electric motor technologies for OEMs and distributors worldwide. Its advanced solutions serve light and commercial vehicles as well as industrial applications.

GTX has a Zacks Rank #1 and a Value Score of A. Garrett Motion also has an impressive five-year expected growth rate of 23.1%.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

You can get the rest of the stocks on this list by signing up now for your 2-week free trial to the Research Wizard and start using this screen in your own trading. Further, you can also create your own strategies and test them first before taking the investment plunge.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at:

https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2786040/4-low-peg-value-stocks-that-could-deliver-market-beating-returns?art_rec=quote-stock_overview-zacks_news-ID01-txt-2786040

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.