Zacks.com featured highlights include Flowserve, Methanex and Globe Life

Chicago, IL – March 5, 2026 – Stocks in this week's article are Flowserve Corp. FLS, Methanex Corp. MEOH and Globe Life Inc. GL.

3 Resilient Sales Growth Stocks for Navigating a "Risk Off" Market

This year started on a weak note. U.S. markets have seen bouts of selling tied to shifting AI expectations and geopolitical tensions, especially Middle East risks and oil-shock fears, prompting sector rotations. Inflation worries have also weighed on sentiment. Even so, a resilient economy and solid corporate earnings have helped cushion the downside and kept investors from turning uniformly risk-off.

Hence, the traditional way of selecting stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Stocks like Flowserve Corp., Methanex Corp. and Globe Life Inc. are worth betting on.

Sales growth is one of the clearest signals of a company’s underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be influenced by accounting choices or short-term cost moves, revenues reflect real demand for a company’s products and services. Consistent top-line growth often points to rising market share, a growing customer base, stronger pricing power, or successful entry into new markets. It can also foreshadow future profit growth, as higher volumes improve operating leverage, support margin expansion and compound long-term shareholder value.

Revenue trends matter most in context. Measuring growth against peers and industry norms—and considering the stage of the business cycle—helps distinguish durable strength from a temporary boost. The emphasis should be on the quality of growth: repeatable demand over one-offs, heavy discounting, or purely acquisition-driven gains. Companies that can grow across different environments tend to produce steadier cash flows, reinvest more consistently, strengthen their balance sheets and signal a longer runway for expansion.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Invest In

Irving, TX-based Flowserve is a leading manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems globally. FLS develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment for critical service applications and uses its manufacturing platform to offer a broad array of aftermarket equipment services.

FLS’ expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 6.3%. It sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Methanex is the world’s largest supplier of methanol to North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America. MEOH’s total annual production capacity, including its equity interests in jointly owned plants, is 7.6 million tons.

Methanex’s expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 9.8%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Headquartered in McKinney, TX, Globe Life is an insurance holding company for a group of insurance companies that market primarily individual life and supplemental health insurance. GL's insurance subsidiaries write a variety of nonparticipating ordinary life insurance products, which include traditional whole life, term life and other life insurance.

GL’s sales are expected to rise 5.9% in 2026. It carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

