Zacks.com featured highlights include Five Below, TechnipFMC plc and HBT Financial

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 23, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Five Below, Inc. FIVE, TechnipFMC plc FTI and HBT Financial, Inc. HBT.

3 Strong Earnings Growth Stocks You'll Wish You'd Bought Sooner

Earnings growth is crucial for any organization, no matter its size, because profitability is key to survival. To calculate earnings, examine a company’s revenues over a certain period and subtract the production costs. Earnings greatly impact share prices, with earnings expectations playing a significant role.

On that note, Five Below, Inc., TechnipFMC plc and HBT Financial, Inc. are delivering strong and impressive earnings growth.

Earnings Estimates & Share Price Movements

We have frequently seen stock prices decline despite earnings growth or rally after an earnings decline. This is largely the result of a company’s earnings failing to meet market expectations.

Earnings estimates reflect analysts’ views on factors such as sales growth, product demand, the competitive industry environment, profit margins, and cost control. Consequently, earnings estimates are a valuable tool for making investment decisions. They also assist analysts in evaluating cash flow to determine a firm's fair value.

Thus, investors should be on the lookout for stocks ready to make a big move. Hence, investors need to buy stocks with a history of earnings growth, and are seeing a rise in quarterly and annual earnings estimates.

Five Below

Five Below is a specialty value retailer operating across the United States. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 25%. FIVE currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC provides technologies, systems, and services for oil and natural gas projects across global markets. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 18.4%. FTI currently has a Zacks Rank #1.

HBT Financial

HBT Financial is a bank holding company providing financial services in Illinois and eastern Iowa. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 19.1%. HBT currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

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TechnipFMC plc (FTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.