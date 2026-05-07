Zacks.com featured highlights include FedEx, Tapestry, Celestica and Vertiv

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 7, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are FedEx Corp. FDX, Tapestry, Inc. TPR, Celestica Inc. CLS and Vertiv Holdings Co VRT.

4 Stocks with Strong Coverage Ratios to Buy Amid Geopolitical Crisis

An ill-informed investor can lose money by betting on a stock based solely on the numbers flashing on a real-time trading screen. This is why a deeper review of a company’s financial background is essential for making smarter investment decisions, especially when the market is navigating multiple crosscurrents. U.S. stocks advanced yesterday as upbeat corporate earnings strengthened investor sentiment, even as external risks such as Middle East tensions remained in the backdrop.

Too often, investors gauge a company’s performance by looking only at headline sales or earnings. What these numbers don’t reveal is whether a company’s fundamentals are strong enough to meet its financial obligations in a tighter, more rate-sensitive environment.

This is where coverage ratios become invaluable. A higher coverage ratio signals a stronger capacity to service debt and sustain operations, making it a critical indicator of financial stability for investors seeking safer opportunities. FedEx Corp., Tapestry, Inc., Celestica Inc. and Vertiv Holdings Co have impressive interest coverage ratios.

Why Interest Coverage Ratio?

The interest coverage ratio is used to determine how effectively a company can pay interest charges on its debt.

Debt, which is crucial to financing operations for the majority of companies, comes at a cost called interest. Interest expense has a direct bearing on the profitability of a company. The company’s creditworthiness depends on how effectively it meets its interest obligations. Therefore, the interest coverage ratio is one of the important criteria to factor in before making any investment decision.

Interest Coverage Ratio = Earnings before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) divided by Interest Expense.

The interest coverage ratio suggests how many times the interest could be paid from earnings and gauges the margin of safety a firm has for paying interest.

An interest coverage ratio lower than 1 suggests that the company is unable to fulfill its interest obligations and could default on repaying debt. A company capable of generating earnings well above its interest expense can withstand financial hardships. One should also track the company’s past performance to determine whether the interest coverage ratio has improved or worsened over time.

Here are four of the 13 stocks that qualified the screening:

FedEx, which provides customers and businesses worldwide with a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services, carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. FDX has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FDX’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 6.1% and 7.8%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has surged 68.2% over the past year.

Tapestry, a house of iconic accessories and lifestyle brands, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 11.2% and 26.7%, respectively, from the year-ago period. TPR has a VGM Score of B. The stock has soared 89.1% over the past year.

Celestica, a global leader in data center infrastructure and advanced technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 8%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Celestica’s current financial-year sales and EPS implies growth of 53.8% and 67.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. CLS has a VGM Score of A. The stock has zoomed 332.5% over the past year.

Vertiv Holdings, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has a VGM Score of B. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.7%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vertiv Holdings’ current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 35% and 52.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period. The stock has advanced 257% over the past year.

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FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celestica, Inc. (CLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tapestry, Inc. (TPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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