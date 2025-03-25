Zacks.com featured highlights include Dropbox, CommScope, EverQuote and Willdan

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 25, 2025 – Stocks in this week’s article are — Dropbox, Inc. DBX, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. COMM, EverQuote, Inc. EVER and Willdan Group, Inc. WLDN.

Enrich Your Portfolio with These 4 Top-Ranked Liquid Stocks

Investors looking for solid gains should benefit from adding stocks with sound liquidity, which encourages business growth. Liquidity measures a company’s capability to meet short-term debt obligations. Stocks with high liquidity levels have always been in demand, owing to their potential to provide maximum returns.

Investors may want to consider adding four top-ranked stocks, such as Dropbox, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., EverQuote, Inc. and Willdan Group, Inc. to their portfolio to boost returns.

Investors should be alert before considering such stocks. While a high liquidity level may imply that the company is clearing its dues faster than its peers, it might also suggest that it cannot utilize assets competently.

Hence, one may consider efficiency and liquidity to identify potential winners.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the “acid-test ratio” or “quick assets ratio” — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only 11.

Here are four of the 11 stocks that qualified the screen:

Dropbox offers a cloud-based platform that businesses and individuals can create, access and share digital content globally. It serves more than 700 million registered users across approximately 180 countries.

Dropbox is benefiting from an expanding user base and strong average revenue per paying user (ARPU) growth. The company exited fourth-quarter 2024 with 18.22 million paying users, while ARPU was $140.06, up 0.9% year over year.

DBX reported non-GAAP earnings of 73 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.74% and increasing 46% year over year. Revenues of $643.6 million inched up 1.4% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 0.8%. Total annual recurring revenues were $2.574 billion, up 2% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.54 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. DBX has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.7%, on average.

CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks.

The company is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for 5G, supported by its cost-saving initiatives and the recent launch of HELIAX SkyBlox. The divestiture of the OWN segment has further enabled it to focus on its core portfolio and strengthen CommScope NEXT initiatives. Healthy demand in the hyperscale and cloud business is a tailwind.

In the last reported quarter, revenues came in at $1.17 billion, improving from $923.1 million a year ago, driven by stronger sales in all the segments. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $59 million. Non-GAAP net income was $48.3 million or 18 cents per share against a net loss of $73.1 million or 34 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14 cents.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, unchanged in the past seven days. COMM has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 73%, on average.

EverQuote, headquartered in Cambridge, MA, is an online insurance marketplace. The company's websites allow consumers to shop for auto, home, renters and life insurance.

EverQuote is gaining from its exclusive data assets and technology, deepened focus on core P&C markets and a robust financial profile. It is also focused on streamlining traffic operations, boosting AI-powered bidding solutions and rolling out advanced agent technology platforms, which positions it well for long-term growth.

Recovery in automotive and other insurance verticals, given auto carrier recovery and growth in revenue per quote request, bodes well. In the last reported quarter, total revenues of $147.5 million increased 164.8% year over year. Revenues in the Automotive insurance vertical increased 200% year over year to $135.9 million. Revenues in the Home and Renters insurance vertical totaled $11.3 million, which increased 15% year over year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EVER’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 160.7%, on average.

Willdan Group provides technical, professional and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies. The company has a comprehensive product portfolio encompassing energy policy planning and advisory services, energy efficiency and sustainability, engineering and planning, electric grid solutions, and municipal financial consulting services.

The strengthening electric load growth trend, driven by higher electricity demand at data centers owing to the proliferation of artificial intelligence, bodes well. For fiscal 2025, Willdan reported contract revenues of $565.8 million, up 10.9% from the fiscal 2023 level. Also, the acquisition of Alternative Power Generation, Inc expands Willdan’s electrical engineering and management consulting capabilities, especially in substations for data centers and renewables.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WLDN’s 2025 earnings is pegged at $2.75 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 66.1%, on average.

