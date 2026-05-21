Zacks.com featured highlights include Dow, Arrow Electronics and Lumentum

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 21, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Dow Inc. DOW, Arrow Electronics, Inc. ARW and Lumentum Holdings Inc. LITE.

3 Stocks Backed by Broker Rating Upgrades Worth Betting On

U.S. equities have been resilient but extremely uneven year to date, recovering from early volatility and pushing higher as strong corporate earnings, artificial intelligence (AI)-linked optimism and a still-supportive economy offset macro worries. Sentiment has been shaped by shifting Fed-rate expectations, Treasury-yield swings, oil-price volatility, geopolitical risks (mainly related to Middle East tension) and trade developments with China. Further, tech fatigue and bond-market pressure have created choppier trading.

Against such a backdrop, it is not easy for retail investors to choose stocks for generating solid returns over time. One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers' recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Dow Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc. and Lumentum Holdings Inc. are worth betting on.

Broker views are shaped by a combination of direct management access, scrutiny of public disclosures, earnings-call participation and sector-wide research. This broader coverage allows brokers to assess a company's fundamentals not in isolation, but against macroeconomic trends, industry dynamics, competitive positioning and peer performance. So, broker opinions can help investors better understand the factors that may influence a stock's future trajectory.

A broker upgrade usually reflects a meaningful change in the analyst's expectations. This may stem from stronger guidance, positive channel checks, improving demand trends, margin recovery, better execution, or revised operating assumptions. When these developments are not yet fully captured in consensus forecasts or market pricing, an upgrade may point to a potential inflection in earnings momentum or valuation perception.

Yet, a broker upgrade should not be treated as an investment thesis on its own. It is best viewed as one signal within a broader decision-making framework. Sustainable long-term returns depend on business quality, valuation, industry structure, competitive advantages, catalysts, execution risks and the investor's own risk appetite, time horizon and portfolio objectives.

3 Stocks with Upgraded Broker Ratings to Invest

Midland, MI-based Dow is a material science company, providing a world-class portfolio of advanced, sustainable and leading-edge products. DOW's broad portfolio of higher-value functional polymers, significant low-cost global feedstock positions, global footprint and market reach, and manufacturing sites in every geographic region place it in an advantageous position against competitors.

Dow's 2026 earnings are expected to soar 352.1% year over year. DOW, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Arrow Electronics, based in Centennial, CO, is one of the world's largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products. ARW provides one of the broadest product ranges in the electronic components and enterprise computing solutions distribution industries.

ARW's 2026 earnings are projected to jump 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arrow Electronics, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed a 20% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

Based in San Jose, CA, Lumentum is a provider of optical and photonic products serving cloud, AI, machine learning, telecommunications, consumer and industrial end markets. LITE's portfolio spans semiconductor laser chips and sub-assemblies, wavelength management systems, optical modules, optical circuit switches and industrial lasers used in precision materials processing.

Lumentum's fiscal 2026 earnings are expected to surge 298.5% year over year. LITE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2923240/3-stocks-backed-by-broker-rating-upgrades-worth-betting-on

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Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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