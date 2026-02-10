Zacks.com featured highlights include DNOW, FirstSun Capital, Safehold, Amkor and CEMEX

For Immediate Release

Stocks in this week's article are DNOW Inc. DNOW, FirstSun Capital Bancorp FSUN, Safehold Inc. SAFE, Amkor Technology, Inc. AMKR and CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. CX.

5 Value Stocks with Alluring EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Scoop Up

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is widely regarded as a yardstick for assessing a stock’s fair value. It is commonly used by investors to identify attractively priced stocks. However, despite its popularity, this valuation metric has notable shortcomings.

While P/E remains the most widely used equity valuation ratio, a more comprehensive metric called EV-to-EBITDA often provides a more accurate assessment of a company’s value. Frequently considered a better alternative to P/E, this ratio delivers a clearer view of a firm’s valuation and earnings-generating potential.

DNOW Inc., FirstSun Capital Bancorp, Safehold Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc. and CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. are some stocks with attractive EV-to-EBITDA ratios.

EV-to-EBITDA a Better Approach: Here’s Why

EV-to-EBITDA is essentially the enterprise value (EV) of a stock divided by its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). EV is the sum of a company’s market capitalization, its debt and preferred stock minus cash and cash equivalents. EBITDA, the other component of the multiple, gives a better idea of a company’s profitability as it removes the impact of non-cash expenses like depreciation and amortization that reduce net earnings. It is also often used as a proxy for cash flows.

Just like P/E, the lower the EV-to-EBITDA ratio, the more attractive it is. A low EV-to-EBITDA ratio could signal that a stock is potentially undervalued. EV-to-EBITDA takes into account the debt on a company’s balance sheet, which the P/E ratio does not. For this reason, EV-to-EBITDA is generally used to value potential acquisition targets as it shows the amount of debt the acquirer has to assume. Stocks boasting a low EV-to-EBITDA multiple could be seen as attractive takeover candidates.

Another shortcoming of P/E is that it can’t be used to value a loss-making firm. A company’s earnings are also subject to accounting estimates and management manipulation. On the other hand, EV-to-EBITDA is difficult to manipulate and can also be used to value loss-making but EBITDA-positive companies. EV-to-EBITDA is also a useful tool in measuring the value of firms that are highly leveraged and have a high degree of depreciation. It can be used to compare companies with different levels of debt.

But EV-to-EBITDA has its shortcomings, too. The ratio varies across industries (a high-growth industry typically has a higher multiple and vice versa). It is usually not appropriate when comparing stocks in different industries, given their diverse capital requirements.

A strategy solely based on EV-to-EBITDA might not yield the desired results. However, you can club it with the other major ratios in your stock-investing toolbox, such as price-to-book (P/B), P/E and price-to-sales (P/S) to screen value stocks.

Here are our five picks out of the 15 stocks that passed the screen:

DNOW is a leading energy and industrial solutions provider with a global network of distribution and engineering locations. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

DNOW has an expected earnings growth rate of 20.5% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DNOW’s 2026 earnings has been revised 8.7% upward over the past 60 days.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp is the financial holding company for Sunflower Bank, N.A., which operates as Sunflower Bank. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of A.

FirstSun Capital has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 13.8% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSUN's 2026 earnings has been revised 9.8% upward over the past 60 days.

Safehold is a real estate investment trust, which helps owners of high-quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B.

Safehold has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 7.1% for 2026. The consensus estimate for SAFE’s 2026 earnings has moved up 4.7% over over the past 60 days.

Amkor Technology is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services. This Zacks Rank #1 stock has a Value Score of B.

Amkor Technology has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 27.2% for 2026. The consensus estimate for AMKR’s 2026 earnings has moved up 4.6% over over the past 60 days.

CEMEX is a global construction materials company. This Zacks Rank #2 stock has a Value Score of B.

CEMEX has an expected year-over-year earnings growth rate of 218.5% for 2026. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CX's 2026 earnings has been revised 6.2% upward over the last 60 days.

