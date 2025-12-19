Zacks.com featured highlights include Dillard's, Sanmina and CommScope

For Immediate Release

Buy 3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks as Markets Fall in the Last Leg of 2025

The broader U.S. equity markets witnessed a downtrend over the past few days, exhibiting a four-day losing streak on concerns regarding the economic health and the increasing valuation of AI firms. Industry experts widely expect that growth in AI firms would not be commensurate with hefty investments, leading to a market correction in the near term. Moreover, despite better-than-expected job additions of 64,000 in November compared to broad-based expectations of 45,000 job additions, the unemployment rate increased to a four-year high of 4.6%, casting aspersions on the state of the economy.

Volatility in crude oil prices added to the woes. U.S. crude oil prices reportedly fell to the lowest levels since 2021 as a looming surplus weighed on the market. Amid the vagaries of the market, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks, like Dillard's, Inc., Sanmina Corporation and CommScope Holding Company, Inc. when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.

This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. Momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.

Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. Therefore, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play. Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.

Here are three of the eight stocks that made it through this screen:

Based in Little Rock, AR, Dillard's is a large departmental store chain featuring fashion apparel and home furnishings. The company’s primary product categories comprise women’s and children’s apparel, shoes, accessories and lingerie, men’s clothing and accessories, cosmetics, home and children’s clothing. Its merchandise mix consists of both branded and private-label items.

The stock has surged 49.1% in the past year but declined 11.4% in the past week. Dillard’s has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Sanmina is a global provider of electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers across various end markets, including industrial, medical, defense and aerospace, automotive, communications and cloud infrastructure.

The stock has jumped 82.4% in the past year but declined 15.6% in the past week. Sanmina has a Momentum Score of B.

Headquartered in Hickory, NC, CommScope is a premier provider of infrastructure solutions, including wireless and fiber optic solutions, for the core, access and edge layers of communication networks. Since its inception in 1976, the company has created a niche for itself, helping customers scale network capacity, delivering better network response time and performance, and simplifying technology migration.

The stock has soared 189.9% in the past year but lost 11.8% in the past week. CommScope has a Momentum Score of B.

