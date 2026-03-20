Zacks.com featured highlights include Deckers Outdoor Corp., Intuit and FactSet Research Systems

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 20, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Intuit Inc. INTU and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS.

3 Sales Growth Stocks to Bet On Despite Geopolitical Concerns

U.S. markets entered the year on a subdued footing, with sentiment repeatedly shaken by shifting AI expectations, sticky inflation and rising geopolitical tensions. More recently, the sharp rise in oil prices tied to the Middle East conflict has added fresh inflationary risks, complicating the outlook for monetary easing after the Fed held rates steady on March 18.

Yet, investors have not broadly shifted into risk-off mode. The Fed officials continue to describe the U.S. economy as solid, and the broader backdrop of resilient activity and still-constructive earnings has helped limit the drawdown and keep sector rotation, rather than wholesale de-risking, as the dominant market pattern.

Against such a volatile situation, the traditional way of choosing stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. Hence, stocks like Deckers Outdoor Corp., Intuit Inc. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. are worth considering.

Sales growth is one of the clearest indicators of a company's underlying momentum. Unlike earnings, which can be shaped by accounting decisions or short-term cost fluctuations, revenues reflect actual demand for a company's products and services. Sustained top-line growth often signals rising market share, an expanding customer base, stronger pricing power, or successful penetration of new markets.

Sales growth also serves as an early indicator of profit growth, as higher volumes improve operating leverage and create room for margin expansion. Further, revenue growth is most meaningful when viewed in context. Comparing it with peers, industry benchmarks and the broader stage of the business cycle helps separate durable strength from temporary uplift.

The focus should be on the quality of growth, like recurring demand rather than one-time gains, aggressive discounting, or acquisition-driven expansion. Companies that can deliver consistent sales growth across varying economic environments are often better-positioned to generate steadier cash flows, reinvest with confidence, strengthen their balance sheets and sustain a longer runway for expansion.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Buy

Goleta, CA-based Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. DECK sells products primarily under three proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA and Other brands (mainly comprised of Teva, AHNU and Koolaburra).

DECK's expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2027 is 7.5%. Deckers Outdoor sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Intuit is a business and financial software company that develops and sells financial, accounting and tax preparation software and related services. INTU has offices in the United States, Canada, India and the U.K.

Intuit's expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2026 is 12.4%. INTU currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, FactSet Research is a leading provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service for the global investment community. FDS has three reportable segments — the U.S., Europe and the Asia Pacific.

FDS's sales are expected to rise 5.4% in fiscal 2026. FactSet Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

For the rest of this Screen of the Week article please visit Zacks.com at: https://www.zacks.com/stock/news/2886409/3-sales-growth-stocks-to-bet-on-despite-geopolitical-conflicts

Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.

About Screen of the Week

Zacks.com created the first and best screening system on the web earning the distinction as the "#1 site for screening stocks" by Money Magazine. But powerful screening tools is just the start. That is why Zacks created the Screen of the Week to highlight profitable stock picking strategies that investors can actively use.

Strong Stocks that Should Be in the News

Many are little publicized and fly under the Wall Street radar. They're virtually unknown to the general public. Yet today's 220 Zacks Rank #1 "Strong Buys" were generated by the stock-picking system that has more than doubled the market from 1988 through 2016. Its average gain has been a stellar +25% per year. See these high-potential stocks free >>.

Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/zacksresearch

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Contact: Jim Giaquinto

Company: Zacks.com

Phone: 312-265-9268

Email: pr@zacks.com

Visit: https://www.zacks.com/

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.