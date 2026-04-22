Zacks.com featured highlights include Deckers, Matador and FactSet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 22, 2026 – Stocks in this week’s article are Deckers Outdoor Corp. DECK, Matador Resources Co. MTDR and FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS

Buy These 3 Stocks for Solid Sales Growth as Markets Hit Record Highs

After a subdued start to the year, U.S. stocks have recovered well, with major indexes moving back toward record levels despite periodic swings. The rebound has been supported by solid company results, healthy consumer spending, easing inflation worries and hopes that interest rates could become more favorable for markets. Investor confidence also improved as energy prices eased and geopolitical tensions looked less intense. Even so, the rally has not been smooth, as markets continue to react to oil moves, rate expectations and changing news flow.

Amid such a volatile situation, the traditional way of choosing stocks is a good idea. Sales growth provides a more reliable view for evaluating stocks compared with earnings-focused metrics. So, stocks like Deckers Outdoor Corp., Matador Resources Co. and FactSet Research Systems Inc. are worth investing in.

Sales growth is one of the easiest ways to judge whether a business is truly expanding. While profits can be affected by accounting adjustments or temporary cost changes, revenues show whether customers are actually buying more of the company’s products or services. Steady sales growth can signal stronger demand, rising market share, better pricing power, or success in entering new markets.

Sales growth can also hint at stronger profits ahead. When sales rise, companies can spread fixed costs over a larger base, which may help improve margins over time. That said, sales growth should never be viewed in isolation. It is more meaningful when compared with competitors, industry trends, and the broader economic backdrop.

The most important factor is the quality of growth. Repeat business and sustainable demand are far more valuable than sales driven by deep discounts, one-time orders, or acquisitions. Companies that can deliver healthy and consistent sales growth across different market conditions are often in a stronger position to generate reliable cash flows, reinvest in the business, and support long-term expansion.

3 Stocks with Solid Sales Growth to Buy Now

Goleta, CA-based Deckers Outdoor is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories developed for outdoor sports and other lifestyle-related activities. DECK sells products primarily under three proprietary brands — UGG, HOKA and Other brands (mainly comprised of Teva, AHNU and Koolaburra).

DECK’s expected sales growth rate for fiscal 2027 is 7.3%. Deckers Outdoor carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Matador Resources is among the leading oil and gas explorers in the shale and unconventional resources in the United States. MTDR’s upstream operations are primarily concentrated in the Delaware and Midland basins.

Matador Resources’ expected sales growth rate for 2026 is 11.2%. MTDR currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Norwalk, CT-based FactSet Research is a leading provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and industry-leading service for the global investment community. FDS derives revenues from subscriptions to products and services such as workstations, analytics, enterprise data, research management and trade execution.

FDS’ sales are expected to rise 5.9% in 2026. FactSet Research carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

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Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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