Zacks.com featured highlights include Daktronics, Hess, Advanced Drainage Systems, Apogee and GENEDX

Irrespective of market conditions, companies with favorable efficiency levels are more likely to be investors’ choices. The reason is that a company with a favorable efficiency level is expected to offer impressive returns as it is believed to be positively correlated to its price performance.

Efficiency ratio is an indication of a company’s financial health. It analyzes how efficiently a company uses its assets and liabilities internally.

However, at times it becomes difficult to measure the efficiency level of a company. This is why one must consider the popular efficiency ratios listed below while selecting stocks.

Receivables Turnover: This is the ratio of 12-month sales to four-quarter average receivables. It shows a company’s potential to extend its credit and collect debt in terms of that credit. A high receivables turnover ratio or the “accounts receivable turnover ratio” or “debtor’s turnover ratio” is desirable as it shows that the company is capable of collecting its accounts receivables or that it has quality customers.

Asset Utilization: This ratio indicates a company’s capability to convert assets into output and is thus a widely known measure of efficiency level. It is calculated by dividing total sales over the past 12 months by the last four-quarter average of total assets. Like the above ratios, high asset utilization may indicate that a company is efficient.

Inventory Turnover: The ratio of the 12-month cost of goods sold (COGS) to a four-quarter average inventory is considered one of the most popular efficiency ratios. It indicates a company’s ability to maintain a suitable inventory position. While a high value indicates that the company has a relatively low level of inventory compared to COGS, a low value indicates that the company is facing declining sales, which has resulted in excess inventory.

Operating Margin: This efficiency measure is the ratio of operating income over the past 12 months to sales over the same period. It measures a company’s ability to control operating expenses. Hence, a high value of the ratio may indicate that the company manages its operating expenses more efficiently than its peers.

The use of these few criteria narrowed down the universe of over 7,906 stocks to 14.

Here are the top five stocks that made it through the screen:

Daktronics is one of the world's largest suppliers of electronic scoreboards, computer-programmable displays and large-screen video displays and control systems. DAKT has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 92.9%.

Hess is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company. HES has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 35.7%.

Advanced Drainage Systems is a manufacturer of thermoplastic corrugated pipes, providing a comprehensive suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. WMS has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 30.5%.

Apogee Enterprises is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays. APOG has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of 23.4%.

GENEDX HOLDINGS is at the forefront of transforming healthcare through its industry-leading exome and genome testing and interpretation, fueled by rare disease data sets. WGS has an average four-quarter positive earnings surprise of nearly 17.9%.

